Football EPL EPL City's Eric Garcia conscious, heading to hospital after collision with Ederson Eric Garica was conscious after his collision with Ederson but according to Manchester City boss Pepe Guardiola the club was a “little bit concerned.” AP 18 June, 2020 08:58 IST City manager Pep Guardiol and defender Eric Garcia. - GETTY IMAGES AP 18 June, 2020 08:58 IST Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Eric Garcia was taken to the hospital for tests after a heavy collision with teammate Ederson Moraes during the 3-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League.Guardiola said the young Spanish defender was conscious but that City was a “little bit concerned.”READ | Sterling strikes, Luiz sent off as Manchester City outclasses Arsenal "He responded quite well, but we have to wait,” Guardiola said.Garcia was sent hard to the ground by Ederson as the goalkeeper came out of his penalty area to clear the ball in the 80th minute of the game at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.Garcia was carried off on a stretcher after nearly 10 minutes of treatment by medical staff. City players appeared concerned, with left back Benjamin Mendy putting his jersey over his face and unable to look. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos