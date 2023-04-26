PREVIEW

The much-anticipated top-of-the-table Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester City will be crucial for the north London club but it will not determine its season, manager Mikel Arteta said on Tuesday.

Arsenal has lost its grip on the title race after securing draws in its last three games, which has left it only five points above reigning champions City, having played two more games than Pep Guardiola’s side.

City, on the other hand, has been in solid form churning out victories as it aims for an elusive treble after booking its spot in the FA Cup final and Champions League semifinals..

Arsenal travels to City on Wednesday, hoping to regain its control in the title race as it looks for its first Premier League trophy since 2003-04.

“We knew from the beginning, City and Liverpool were the teams to beat,” Arteta told reporters. “(For) what they have done for the last six or seven years, they fully deserve credit.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where will the Man City vs Arsenal Premier League match kick-off?

The Man City vs Arsenal Premier League match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, Thursday April 27 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How can you watch the Man City vs Arsenal Premier League match in India?

For Indian viewers, the Man City vs Arsenal Premier League match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How can you live stream the Man City vs Arsenal Premier League match in India?

For Indian viewers, the Man City vs Arsenal Premier League match can be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Predicted XI

Man City: Ederson(GK); Akanji, Dias, Laporte; Stones, Rodri; Mahrez, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.

Arsenal: Ramsdale(GK); White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.