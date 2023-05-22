Manchester City wins Premier League: Who got the winner’s medal and who didn’t?

Manchester City was crowned Premier League Champions for the 2022-23 season after Arsenal lost to Nottingham Forest.

But the title-winning celebrations enfolded at Etihad after a narrow 1-0 win over Chelsea. Pep Guardiola’s side has won five titles in the last six years, making a hat-trick of title wins with the trophy after the 2022-23 season.

While all the players who were in the squad for the Chelsea clash were given the winner’s medals, the question remained whether Joao Cancelo would get a medal as well.

Premier League winners in the last 10 years:

Season Champion 2013-14 Manchester City 2014-15 Chelsea 2015-16 Leicester City 2016-17 Chelsea 2017-18 Manchester City 2018-19 Manchester City 2019-20 Liverpool 2020-21 Manchester City 2021-22 Manchester City 2022-23 Manchester City

Which players got the winner’s medal?

After the win over the Blues at home, the following players were handed the winner’s medals.

Stefan Ortega, Ederson, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte, Sergio Gomez, Manuel Akanji, Rico Lewis, Calvin Phillips, Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva, Cole Palmer, Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Rodri, Ruben Diaz, Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan

Will Stefan Ortega get the Premier League winner’s medal?

Stefan Ortega was seen receiving his winner’s medal in the presentation ceremony, after the Chelsea match. However, as per Premier League rules, he is not eligible to get the medal.

Who gets a Premier League medal?

According to the Premier League rulebook, any player who has played at least five Premier League appearances is eligible to get the winner’s medal.

How can Ortega get the winner’s medal then?

Ortega has played 12 times for City this season but just twice in the Premier League. But his performances have been key in the FA Cup, where he has played five matches and has come out with a clean sheet in all of them.

The Premier League champion is given 40 commemorative medals for winning the title. With the discretion of the manager and with talks with the Premier League board, City can decide to give him a medal.

However, no official confirmation of it has come so far.

Will Joao Cancelo get the winner’s medal?

Cancelo had 17 appearances for Man City before moving on loan to Bayern Munich. That metric alone makes him eligible for the winner’s medal.

Who will not get a medal from Manchester City?

Maximo Perrone, the defensive midfielder from Argentina, will not get the winner’s medal as he made just one Premier League appearance and is currently playing in the U20 FIFA World Cup in Indonesia.