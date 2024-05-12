MagazineBuy Print

Man United vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch MUFC v ARS in Premier in League?

Arsenal has struggled at Old Trafford, winning just one of its past 16 games there with 10 defeats. But United has been hit by injuries and was clobbered 4-0 at Crystal Palace on Monday.

Published : May 12, 2024 07:08 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester United is eighth in the Premier League standings while Arsenal fell to second, following Manchester City’s win over Fulham.
Manchester United is eighth in the Premier League standings while Arsenal fell to second, following Manchester City's win over Fulham. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Manchester United is eighth in the Premier League standings while Arsenal fell to second, following Manchester City’s win over Fulham. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

With two games remaining in its quest for a first Premier League title in 20 years, Arsenal is embroiled in a neck-and-neck battle with holder Manchester City -- and it’s a position manager Mikel Arteta said he would gladly have taken when the season kicked off.

Arteta’s men travel to play struggling Manchester United on Sunday.

Arsenal is a heavy favourite to win at Old Trafford although Arteta has injury doubts about winger Bukayo Saka and defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, saying they would be assessed during Saturday’s training session.

“We will have to wait and see,” the manager said.

Arsenal has struggled at Old Trafford, winning just one of its past 16 games there with 10 defeats. But eighth-placed United has been hit by injuries and was clobbered 4-0 at Crystal Palace on Monday.

Arteta was asked whether he believes victories in their final two games will be enough to beat City, who are in the hunt for an unprecedented fourth consecutive league title.

“It leaves us in a very clear situation,” Arteta said. “We have to focus and do what we have to do to be in the best possible situation. That’s what we are doing. We have to think that it is going to work and we can be better than our opponent and beat them.

“The final outcome might be something else, but that is not in our control.”

The Gunners’ season finale is on May 19 versus Everton.

(with inputs from agencies)

When and where to watch Man United vs Arsenal?
The Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England. It is scheduled for a 9 pm IST (4:30 pm BST) kick-off.
How to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal on TV?
Manchester United vs Arsenal in the Premier League can be watched on the Star Sports Network in India and the Sky Sports Network in the United Kingdom.

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
