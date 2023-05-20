Bournemouth vs Man United LIVE; BOU 0-1 MUN; Premier League: Casemiro scores for Red Devils lead

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Manchester United from the Vitality Stadium.

Starting Lineups!! Bournemouth: Neto(GK), Cook, Kelly, Brooks, Lerma, Solanke, Christie, Smith, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Anthony Manchester United: De Gea(GK), Lindelof, Fernandes, Martial, Eriksen, Casemito, Varane, Antony, Shaw, Sancho, Wan-Bissaka

Forward Marcus Rashford could miss Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth due to illness, manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday as the Old Trafford outfit continues to battle for a top-four finish.

The 25-year-old England international, who is United’s top goal-scorer this season with 29 goals across all competitions, missed its 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last week due to a leg injury.

United is fourth in the standings with 66 points, one more than fifth-placed Liverpool, who has played a game more.

“Rashy trained well the whole week but today he reported he is ill. We have to see how he recovers during the day and see tomorrow,” Ten Hag told reporters ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth.

