Bournemouth vs Man United LIVE; BOU 0-1 MUN; Premier League: Casemiro scores for Red Devils lead

Starting Lineups!!
Bournemouth: Neto(GK), Cook, Kelly, Brooks, Lerma, Solanke, Christie, Smith, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Anthony
Manchester United: De Gea(GK), Lindelof, Fernandes, Martial, Eriksen, Casemito, Varane, Antony, Shaw, Sancho, Wan-Bissaka
Forward Marcus Rashford could miss Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth due to illness, manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday as the Old Trafford outfit continues to battle for a top-four finish.
The 25-year-old England international, who is United’s top goal-scorer this season with 29 goals across all competitions, missed its 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last week due to a leg injury.
United is fourth in the standings with 66 points, one more than fifth-placed Liverpool, who has played a game more.
“Rashy trained well the whole week but today he reported he is ill. We have to see how he recovers during the day and see tomorrow,” Ten Hag told reporters ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth.
KICKOFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where will the Bournemouth vs Manchester United Premier League match kick-off?
The Bournemouth vs Manchester United Premier League match will kick-off at 7:30 PM, Saturday, May 20, at the Vitality Stadium.
Where can you watch the Bournemouth vs Manchester United Premier League match?
The Bournemouth vs Manchester United Premier League match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
Where can you live stream the Bournemouth vs Manchester United Premier League match?
The Bournemouth vs Manchester United Premier League match can be live steamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.