Premier League

Arteta concerned by Smith Rowe’s injury setbacks

Reuters
17 September, 2022 11:38 IST
File Photo of Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe.

File Photo of Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Injury setbacks suffered by Arsenal forward Emile Smith Rowe are a cause of concern for the Premier League club, manager Mikel Arteta said.

Smith Rowe established himself as a member of Arsenal’s first-team squad over the past two seasons, making 70 appearances for the London club, but has yet to start a game in this campaign as he struggles with a groin injury.

The 22-year-old also failed to make England’s squad for the upcoming Nations League matches against Italy and Germany.

“Well I am concerned that we don’t have him available, and when he’s been trying to train he’s not been feeling 100% fit or pain free,” Arteta told reporters ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League trip to Brentford.

“This is the main concern, and we have to find a solution to that, and we are trying to do so. It is very frustrating. He’s a kid that loves playing football. It’s the biggest thing in his life.

“And when he’s not capable of doing that, especially after the run of games and performances that he had with us the year before, it’s just difficult. But injuries are part of football. You are going to get them at some stage in your career.

“It’s about how you are going to face those moments, who you are surrounded by, and how you make the next step.”

League-leaders Arsenal, who have a one-point advantage over Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, take on ninth-placed Brentford on Sunday.

