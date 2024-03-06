MagazineBuy Print

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah returns to training after two-week absence with hamstring injury

Salah’s return comes a day ahead of Liverpool’s Europa League clash with Sparta Prague, and four days before the Premier League leaders host defending champions Manchester City.

Published : Mar 06, 2024 19:34 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah attends a training session at the AXA Training Centre in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, March 6, 2024.
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah attends a training session at the AXA Training Centre in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah attends a training session at the AXA Training Centre in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Liverpool got a huge boost when Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah returned to training on Wednesday after spending more than two weeks out due to a hamstring injury.

His return comes a day ahead of Liverpool’s Europa League clash with Sparta Prague, and four days before the Premier League leaders host defending champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Salah, who has scored 19 goals for Liverpool this season in all competitions, was previously injured while representing Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations. He has not played since February 17 when he came off the bench and scored in a 4-1 win at Brentford.

Salah’s status and potential return will be clearer later on Wednesday when manager Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of its last 16 tie.

Related Topics

Mohamed Salah /

Liverpool /

Premier League /

UEFA Europa League /

Manchester City /

African Cup of Nations

