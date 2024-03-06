What are the Champions League matches tonight?

The second leg of Champions League 2023-24 round of 16 will have two high-octane matches to keep the fans awake tonight.

The two standout teams in the Champions League this season — and the past two title winners — play at home on Thursday (early morning).

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig

Madrid has a 1-0 lead over Leipzig from the first leg that was the record 14-time European champion’s seventh straight win in the competition this season.

What did Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti had to say about the tie

Unbeaten in the Champions League as they resume their bid for a record-extending 15th European Cup triumph, Ancelotti said he was thrilled with where his team stands, despite injuries to key players like goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois plus defenders David Alaba and Eder Militao with ACL tears, but added that it will be worth nothing if they do not close the season on a high.

“We have to pursue the dream of winning this competition (Champions League). So far we have done well, but there are still two to three months to go,” Ancelotti said.

“I can’t reproach my team for the moment. The key point is that I have very good players. There are players who want to learn, improve and be part of this club.

“Everything you put on the table, they accept it. They give everything they can to do well and help the team.”

Manchester City vs Copenhagen

The defending champions, Man City has also made it seven in a row beating Copenhagen 3-1 in Denmark three weeks ago in the first leg.

What did Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said ahead of the tie

Manchester City may be 3-1 up in their Champions League Round of 16 tie against FC Copenhagen but manager Pep Guardiola has warned his defending champions against any complacency in Wednesday’s second leg clash at home.

City, second in the Premier League, face leaders Liverpool on Sunday who they trail by a point but the Spaniard said the focus remained on reaching the Champions League quarter-finals.

“In football, details make the difference. Everything can happen,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “We concede a goal in the 85th minute ... concede two, we have to go to extra time.

“I have a lot of respect for Copenhagen. They defend, they have a good system ... they’re really well organised,” he added.

Guardiola cited the example of RB Leipzig, whom City beat 3-1 on the road in the group stage but then went 2-0 behind at home before fighting back to win 3-2.

“Two mistakes, zero two,” he said. “If we (conceded) another goal we’d be second in the table.”

With inputs from AP and Reuters