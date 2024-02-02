Newcastle optimistic on forward Alexander Isak’s status after groin injury

Newcastle expects to have its leading scorer Alexander Isak back from a groin injury soon, possibly for Saturday’s Premier League game against Luton.

The Sweden forward left before halftime of a 3-1 win over Aston Villa in midweek, but assistant manager Jason Tindall said on Friday that Isak “has a chance” of playing when Luton visits St. James’ Park.

Tindall, who handled press duties while manager Eddie Howe was sick, said the 24-year-old Isak made improvements this week and will be assessed later on Friday.

Isak has scored 10 league goals and 14 in total this season, so his availability would be a boost for eighth-place Newcastle especially if veteran striker Callum Wilson isn’t back. Wilson hasn’t played since late December because of a calf injury but has made progress toward a return.

The Saudi-controlled northeast team, which didn’t add any senior-level players in the January transfer window, is also without Joelinton. The Brazil midfielder is recovering from thigh surgery.

Luton’s 1-0 win over Newcastle on December 23 sent the Magpies on a four-game losing streak in league play. Newcastle halted the slide Tuesday at Villa.

Howe was expected to be back for Saturday’s game, Tindall said.