MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

A Mohun Bagan forward with East Bengal DNA: Kiyan Nassiri talks about Kolkata derby, ISL hat-trick and more

Like most promising players, Kiyan hopes to make the most of the opportunity to turn up in the top-tier and thus subsequently get called up for the national side.

Published : Feb 02, 2024 17:13 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar

The Kolkata Derby has a special meaning for all the faithful supporters of Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC.

However, its significance embraces an altogether fascinating shape in the Nassiri household, with father Jamshid Nassiri who is an East Bengal FC stalwart and son Kiyan Nassiri Giri who is one of the prominent prospects of the Mariners. Kiyan joined Mohun Bagan Super Giant as a youth star in 2019 and has steadily worked his way up to become an important member of the first team.

Coming from footballing lineage, there is pressure on Kiyan’s shoulders to live up to the legacy of his father.

Jamshid was born in the Iranian city of Khorramshahr and he first forayed into Indian football by signing for East Bengal FC in 1980. He was heralded as one of the most expensive foreign recruits back then and he also turned up for another giant of Kolkata football – Mohammedan SC.

Jamshid developed a fondness for India and decided to stay back in the City of Joy after hanging his boots as a player. Despite such a profound footballing background, Kiyan says that the professional conversations between the two of them are limited to sharing the routine pleasantries.

“Football was always the path I wanted to choose and go by. My father and mother played a big role in it. They supported it. I was really happy about it, but again, conversations with my father are not really football based. It’s just small pointers here and there, but it’s not like how everyone would expect me to go home and him sitting me down to talk about the game,” he says.

Like most promising players, Kiyan hopes to make the most of the opportunity to turn up in the top-tier and thus subsequently get called up for the Blue Tigers. Kiyan speaks richly about the influence of foreign internationals and seasoned coaches that are a part of the competition, and he is constantly striving to become a regular starter for the Mariners and then realise his aspirations of playing international football.

“For me, ISL is actually the biggest league in India, and it’s very important because young boys want to play this league and you have to do really well in the ISL to get a spot in the national team. I am obviously one of them who wants to play in the national team. It’s a very big league with a lot of good teams, with teams coming in every year. It’s a big opportunity for players across India and I am very happy to be a part of the ISL,” Kiyan signs off.

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

ISL /

Kiyan Nassiri

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Newcastle optimistic on forward Alexander Isak’s status after groin injury
    AP
  2. A Mohun Bagan forward with East Bengal DNA: Kiyan Nassiri talks about Kolkata derby, ISL hat-trick and more
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG: Jaiswal stands tall but England keeps India in check on day 1
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!
    Ayon Sengupta
  5. Indian sports news wrap, February 2
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. A Mohun Bagan forward with East Bengal DNA: Kiyan Nassiri talks about Kolkata derby, ISL hat-trick and more
    Team Sportstar
  2. VIDEO: Xavi says demands on Barcelona coach ‘a problem’
    AFP
  3. VIDEO: Palestine captain’s family cheer AFC Asian Cup performance
    AFP
  4. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Pope, Hartley script improbable England win
    V.S. Aravind
  5. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Gutsy Ollie Pope drags England back into contest against India
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Newcastle optimistic on forward Alexander Isak’s status after groin injury
    AP
  2. A Mohun Bagan forward with East Bengal DNA: Kiyan Nassiri talks about Kolkata derby, ISL hat-trick and more
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG: Jaiswal stands tall but England keeps India in check on day 1
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!
    Ayon Sengupta
  5. Indian sports news wrap, February 2
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment