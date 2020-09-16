EPL

Newcastle's Muto seals season-long loan switch to Spain's Eibar

16 September, 2020 14:50 IST

Newcastle United striker Yoshinori Muto   -  Getty Images

Newcastle United forward Yoshinori Muto will spend the 2020-21 season on loan at Spanish side Eibar, the Premier League club said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Japan international joined Newcastle from Germany's Mainz on a four-year contract in August 2018 for a transfer fee that British media reported was around 9.5 million pounds ($12.25 million).

Muto, capped 29 times by his country, managed only two goals from 28 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle.

Newcastle has boosted its attacking options by signing striker Callum Wilson and winger Ryan Fraser among others during the close season and began the 2020-21 league campaign with a 2-0 win at West Ham United. Steve Bruce's side, which advanced to the third round of the League Cup with a 1-0 victory over Championship (second-tier) side Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday, faces Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday.

