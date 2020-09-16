Football EPL EPL Newcastle's Muto seals season-long loan switch to Spain's Eibar Muto, capped 29 times by his country, managed only two goals from 28 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle. Reuters 16 September, 2020 14:50 IST Newcastle United striker Yoshinori Muto - Getty Images Reuters 16 September, 2020 14:50 IST Newcastle United forward Yoshinori Muto will spend the 2020-21 season on loan at Spanish side Eibar, the Premier League club said in a statement on Wednesday.The 28-year-old Japan international joined Newcastle from Germany's Mainz on a four-year contract in August 2018 for a transfer fee that British media reported was around 9.5 million pounds ($12.25 million).READ| Ivanovic: I have lots to offer West Brom Muto, capped 29 times by his country, managed only two goals from 28 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle.Newcastle has boosted its attacking options by signing striker Callum Wilson and winger Ryan Fraser among others during the close season and began the 2020-21 league campaign with a 2-0 win at West Ham United. Steve Bruce's side, which advanced to the third round of the League Cup with a 1-0 victory over Championship (second-tier) side Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday, faces Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos