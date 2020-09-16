Tennis Videos Teenager Musetti puts Wawrinka out of Italian Open Three-times Grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka was soundly beaten 6-0, 7-6(2) by teenager Lorenzo Musetti, who won for the first time on the professional circuit on Tuesday. Anjana Senthil_10797 16 September, 2020 10:50 IST Anjana Senthil_10797 16 September, 2020 10:50 IST Teenager Musetti puts Wawrinka out of Italian Open Thiem deserved to win US Open title - Nadal Tennis has been the last thing on my mind, says Nadal 'It is what it is' - Djokovic on US Open disqualification More Videos Thiem secures a 'life goal' after winning US Open US Open Final highlights: Dominic Thiem thrilling win over Alexander Zverev Osaka beats Azarenka to lift US Open title Azarenka 'not disappointed' by defeat to Osaka Osaka 'set' herself up to win US Open during quarantine Dominic Thiem: US Open title my biggest dream US Open: Zverev ‘dug very deep’ to overcome Carreno Busta US Open: Zverev beats Carreno Busta to reach maiden Grand Slam final