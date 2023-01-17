Premier League

Nottingham Forest signs Palmeiras midfielder Danilo

The 21-year-old, who has signed a six-and-a-half-year deal, is the second arrival in the January transfer window, following former Palmeiras teammate Gustavo Scarpa to the City Ground.

AFP
London 17 January, 2023 16:38 IST
Brazilian midfielder Danilo joins English club Nottingham Forest for a reported fee of  £16 million ($19.5 million).

Brazilian midfielder Danilo joins English club Nottingham Forest for a reported fee of  £16 million ($19.5 million).

Nottingham Forest has announced the signing of Brazilian midfielder Danilo for a reported fee of around £16 million ($19.5 million).

“I’m really happy to be fulfilling my dream of playing in the Premier League and playing for Nottingham Forest,” said Danilo.

“I learnt a bit about the history of the club and saw they had won two European Cups. I spoke to Gustavo Scarpa as well, and he told me that Nottingham is a great city and Forest have a quality squad with really good staff,” he added.

Forest’s sporting director Filippo Giraldi said: “We are really happy to welcome Danilo to our club and to our city.

“He is a fantastic talent that will be a great asset for the present and the future of Nottingham Forest.”

Steve Cooper’s side is on a three-match unbeaten run in the league, which has lifted the club out of the relegation zone and up to 13th in the table.

