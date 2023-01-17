Nottingham Forest signs Palmeiras midfielder Danilo

Nottingham Forest has announced the signing of Brazilian midfielder Danilo for a reported fee of around £16 million ($19.5 million).

The 21-year-old, who has signed a six-and-a-half-year deal, is the second arrival in the January transfer window, following former Palmeiras teammate Gustavo Scarpa to the City Ground.

“I’m really happy to be fulfilling my dream of playing in the Premier League and playing for Nottingham Forest,” said Danilo.

“I learnt a bit about the history of the club and saw they had won two European Cups. I spoke to Gustavo Scarpa as well, and he told me that Nottingham is a great city and Forest have a quality squad with really good staff,” he added.

Forest’s sporting director Filippo Giraldi said: “We are really happy to welcome Danilo to our club and to our city.

We are delighted to confirm the signing of Brazilian midfielder, Danilo! 🤩 #BemVindoDanilo 🇧🇷 | #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 16, 2023

“He is a fantastic talent that will be a great asset for the present and the future of Nottingham Forest.”

Steve Cooper’s side is on a three-match unbeaten run in the league, which has lifted the club out of the relegation zone and up to 13th in the table.