MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2023-24: Werner sparks Tottenham comeback win over Palace

Victory lifted fifth-placed Tottenham to 50 points from 26 games, two behind Aston Villa.

Published : Mar 02, 2024 22:41 IST , LONDON - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Tottenham’s Timo Werner celebrates scoring his side’s first goal during the English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Saturday, March 2, 2024
Tottenham’s Timo Werner celebrates scoring his side’s first goal during the English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Saturday, March 2, 2024 | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Tottenham’s Timo Werner celebrates scoring his side’s first goal during the English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Saturday, March 2, 2024 | Photo Credit: AP

Timo Werner’s first goal for Tottenham Hotspur sparked a 3-1 comeback victory at home against Crystal Palace to revive its top-four hopes in the Premier League on Saturday.

The German former Chelsea forward, on loan from RB Leipzig, converted from close range in the 77th minute to cancel out Eberechi Eze’s superb free kick that had given Palace the lead.

Having struggled for most of the game to create chances, Tottenham was suddenly rejuvenated and went ahead three minutes later when Cristian Romero headed in.

Captain Son Heung-min completed the job with a typically clinical finish after being through one-on-one.

ALSO READ: Dortmund beats Union Berlin 2-0 in Bundesliga to ease pressure on coach

Victory lifted fifth-placed Tottenham to 50 points from 26 games, two behind Aston Villa.

Werner’s last goal in English football was two years ago, and his loan move to Tottenham was designed to restore some confidence in a player who once scored goals for fun.

He came closest to opening the scoring in a turgid first half in which Tottenham enjoyed more than 80% possession but lacked the imagination to break down a gritty Palace.

Son’s instant pass sent Werner clear, but instead of shooting early, he tried to round Palace keeper Sam Johnstone, who managed to block the German’s shot.

The second half began in a livelier fashion, with Son firing against the foot of the post from Dejan Kulusevski’s cutback.

But it was Palace which took the lead in the 59th minute.

ALSO READ: Premier League 2023-24: Disasi late header helps Chelsea draw level against Brentford

A free kick was awarded on the edge of the penalty area in a central position and Eze, who returned to the starting line-up after a month out with a hamstring injury, stepped up to arrow and unstoppable effort beyond Guglielmo Vicario.

Tottenham desperately needed some spark and it was provided by substitute Brennan Johnson.

He showed great persistence down the right to gain possession and then evaded a weak tackle before sliding a pass across the area for Werner to sidefoot home.

Romero then nodded in a delightful lobbed pass by James Maddison, and with Palace deflated, Son ran through to score his 13th league goal of the season.

Fulham strolls to 3-0 win over Brighton

Fulham eased to a 3-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, winning back-to-back Premier League games for only the second time this season.

The home side was 2-0 up at halftime, with Harry Wilson opening the scoring in the 21st minute and Rodrigo Muniz doubling its lead 11 minutes later.

Brighton had chances in the second half, with Evan Ferguson spurning two gilt-edged opportunities, but Fulham deservedly took all three points to the delight of a packed Craven Cottage with an added-time goal from Adama Traore.

Fulham remains 12th in the standings and is now on 35 points, four points behind Brighton, which dropped from seventh to ninth.

Related stories

Related Topics

Tottenham Hotspur /

Crystal Palace /

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Guarrotxena’s brace guides Mumbai City to a 3-2 win against Punjab FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. Verstappen starts the F1 season with a win in Bahrain Grand Prix
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Werner sparks Tottenham comeback win over Palace
    Reuters
  4. WPL 2024: All-round Mumbai Indians hands Royal Challengers Bangalore second consecutive loss
    Mayank
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Darwin Nunez stoppage time winner helps Liverpool edge Forest, extends lead over City in table
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Darwin Nunez stoppage time winner helps Liverpool edge Forest, extends lead over City in table
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Disasi late header helps Chelsea draw level against Brentford
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Werner sparks Tottenham comeback win over Palace
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Man City without Grealish for derby against United, confirms Guardiola
    Reuters
  5. Crystal Palace co-owner hits out at Premier League financial rules
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Guarrotxena’s brace guides Mumbai City to a 3-2 win against Punjab FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. Verstappen starts the F1 season with a win in Bahrain Grand Prix
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Werner sparks Tottenham comeback win over Palace
    Reuters
  4. WPL 2024: All-round Mumbai Indians hands Royal Challengers Bangalore second consecutive loss
    Mayank
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Darwin Nunez stoppage time winner helps Liverpool edge Forest, extends lead over City in table
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment