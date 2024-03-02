Premier League 2023-24: Werner sparks Tottenham comeback win over Palace

Timo Werner’s first goal for Tottenham Hotspur sparked a 3-1 comeback victory at home against Crystal Palace to revive its top-four hopes in the Premier League on Saturday.

The German former Chelsea forward, on loan from RB Leipzig, converted from close range in the 77th minute to cancel out Eberechi Eze’s superb free kick that had given Palace the lead.

Having struggled for most of the game to create chances, Tottenham was suddenly rejuvenated and went ahead three minutes later when Cristian Romero headed in.

Captain Son Heung-min completed the job with a typically clinical finish after being through one-on-one.

Victory lifted fifth-placed Tottenham to 50 points from 26 games, two behind Aston Villa.

Werner’s last goal in English football was two years ago, and his loan move to Tottenham was designed to restore some confidence in a player who once scored goals for fun.

He came closest to opening the scoring in a turgid first half in which Tottenham enjoyed more than 80% possession but lacked the imagination to break down a gritty Palace.

Son’s instant pass sent Werner clear, but instead of shooting early, he tried to round Palace keeper Sam Johnstone, who managed to block the German’s shot.

The second half began in a livelier fashion, with Son firing against the foot of the post from Dejan Kulusevski’s cutback.

But it was Palace which took the lead in the 59th minute.

A free kick was awarded on the edge of the penalty area in a central position and Eze, who returned to the starting line-up after a month out with a hamstring injury, stepped up to arrow and unstoppable effort beyond Guglielmo Vicario.

Tottenham desperately needed some spark and it was provided by substitute Brennan Johnson.

He showed great persistence down the right to gain possession and then evaded a weak tackle before sliding a pass across the area for Werner to sidefoot home.

Romero then nodded in a delightful lobbed pass by James Maddison, and with Palace deflated, Son ran through to score his 13th league goal of the season.

Fulham strolls to 3-0 win over Brighton

Fulham eased to a 3-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, winning back-to-back Premier League games for only the second time this season.

The home side was 2-0 up at halftime, with Harry Wilson opening the scoring in the 21st minute and Rodrigo Muniz doubling its lead 11 minutes later.

Brighton had chances in the second half, with Evan Ferguson spurning two gilt-edged opportunities, but Fulham deservedly took all three points to the delight of a packed Craven Cottage with an added-time goal from Adama Traore.

Fulham remains 12th in the standings and is now on 35 points, four points behind Brighton, which dropped from seventh to ninth.