Premier League Preview: Liverpool faces tough test at boyhood fan Postecoglou’s Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou will be particularly keen to end Liverpool’s winning run when the Australian’s boyhood heroes visit in the Premier League on Saturday.

Postecoglou’s attacking style has won plenty of admirers since he joined Spurs in July, and the clash between two of the league’s four unbeaten sides could be a lively affair.

Fourth-placed Tottenham is enjoying its best start to a league season in 57 years, while Liverpool in second is chasing a sixth successive league win and eighth in all competitions.

Postecoglou’s football journey was inspired by the great Liverpool sides of the past so the clash will be a trip down memory lane and can make a big statement about his side’s future.

“I was a massive Liverpool fan. I loved Bill Shankly, I loved the boot room, the whole story,” he told former Spurs and England striker Gary Lineker in a recent BBC interview.

“I’ve taken the posters down, mate. Last week,” he joked when asked if he was still a fan.

ALSO READ | MARSEILLE APPOINTS ITALIAN COACH GENNARO GATTUSO

Tottenham, which has won only once against Liverpool in its last 20 league encounters, will be hoping its England playmaker James Maddison will be fit for the evening game after jolting his knee in the 2-2 draw at Arsenal last weekend.

Liverpool has scored three goals in each of its last five matches and had rested key players in the 3-1 League Cup third-round win against second-tier Leicester City at Anfield on Tuesday.

SEVEN UP?

Champions Manchester City, with six wins from six league games, visit 16th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Both sides lost in the League Cup third round this week, with City manager Pep Guardiola resisting the temptation to play striker Erling Haaland in the 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United on Wednesday.

City will be without central midfielder Rodri, serving a three-match ban, as it seeks to win its opening seven matches of a top-flight season for the first time.

Arsenal, fifth and unbeaten in its last seven league games dating back to last season, has a day out on the south coast at 17th-placed Bournemouth -- the Premier League’s only non-promoted team yet to win this season.

England forward Bukayo Saka is doubtful for the Gunners after picking up a knock against Tottenham.

Third-placed Brighton & Hove Albion -- the league’s top scorers with 18 goals -- plays in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Aston Villa, which is sixth and chasing its 10th successive home league win.

Manchester United plays Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday for the second time in five days after beating the Londoners 3-0 in its League Cup match on Tuesday.

Newcastle hosts Burnley, a side once managed by Magpies boss Eddie Howe, while West Ham United is at home against bottom side Sheffield United -- thrashed 8-0 by Newcastle last weekend with eight different players scoring.

Everton should see a morale-boosting third win in three games, after beating Villa 2-1 in the League Cup and Brentford 3-1 last weekend, when it welcomes promoted Luton Town.

Luton, which has one point, is the league’s lowest-scoring team, with only three goals so far.

Nottingham Forest hosts Brentford on Sunday while Fulham hosts Chelsea in a mid-table West London derby on Monday.