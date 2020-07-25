What do Manchester United, Chelsea, Leicester need to qualify for Champions League

The final day of the Premier League season on Sunday promises to be a nerve-racking one for fans of clubs at both ends of the table as three teams vie for two Champions League spots and three more look to avoid relegation.

At the top, champion Liverpool and second-placed Manchester City have already sealed their spots in the Champions League while Manchester United (63 points), Chelsea (63) and Leicester City (62) fight it out for the two remaining places.

At the bottom, Norwich City has already been relegated but the fate of Bournemouth, Watford and Aston Villa will go down to the wire.

Villa's 1-0 victory over Arsenal on Tuesday lifted it out of the relegation zone, above Watford which was thrashed 4-0 by Manchester City.

Both teams have 34 points, with Villa's goal difference -26 to Watford's -27. Bournemouth has 31 points and also have a -27 goal difference.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SCENARIOS

MANCHESTER UNITED (THIRD)

* Since United plays fifth-placed Leicester, a win or a draw will ensure a top-four finish.

* United can still qualify if it loses as long as Chelsea also loses to Wolverhampton Wanderers and United's advantage on goal difference (+15 over Chelsea) is maintained.

* If United misses out on a top four spot, it can still qualify for the Champions League if it wins the Europa League.

CHELSEA (FOURTH)

* Chelsea will finish in the top four with a win or a draw against Wolves.

* If Chelsea loses to Wolves, it will qualify if United beats Leicester.

* If Chelsea misses out on a top four spot, it can still qualify for the Champions League by winning this year's competition next month.

LEICESTER CITY (FIFTH)

* A win will allow Leicester to leapfrog United and seal a top four spot.

* If Leicester draws with United and if Chelsea loses to Wolves, Leicester will qualify due to a better goal difference than Chelsea.

* A defeat for Leicester will see it miss out on the Champions League.

RELEGATION SCENARIOS

Tiebreaker rules for deciding final positions if teams are tied on points:

* Goal difference

* Goals scored

* Points won in head-to-head games

* Away goals scored in head-to-head games

ASTON VILLA (17TH)

* Villa will stay up if it wins at West Ham and Watford do not win away at Arsenal.

* Villa will stay up if it wins and Watford also win, providing Watford do not win by a margin at least two goals larger or if the teams finish with identical records in goal difference and goals scored.

With points gained in the head-to-head meetings the same, an improbable 7-5 win for Watford and a 1-0 win for Villa, for example, would see Watford stay up due to the away goal it scored in the head-to-head between the sides.

* If Villa draws, it will stay up if Watford does not win.

* If Villa loses, it could stay up if Watford also loses (providing Villa don't lose by a margin at least two goals greater than Watford or providing its goal difference and goals scored are not identical to Watford's) and Bournemouth does not beat Everton away.

WATFORD (18TH)

* Watford will stay up if it beats Arsenal and if Villa loses or draws at West Ham.

* If Watford loses, it could still stay up if Villa also loses but by at least a two-goal greater margin (or if its goal difference and goals scored are identical) and if Bournemouth fails to win.

* If Villa wins, Watford must also win by a two-goal greater margin to overhaul Villa's goal difference or by a one-goal greater margin providing their goal difference and goals scored are identical.

For example if Villa win 1-0, Watford would need to win 3-0. If Villa wins 2-0, Watford would need to win 4-0 etc.

Yet a 7-5 win for Watford and a 1-0 win for Villa would see Watford stay up due to the away goals it scored in the head-to-head between the sides.

BOURNEMOUTH (19TH)

* Bournemouth must win at Everton and hope Villa and Watford both lose. All three would then be on 34 points but Bournemouth's goal difference would be better.

* A draw or a loss will see Bournemouth go down regardless of the other results.