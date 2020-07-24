Football EPL EPL Rodgers: Man Utd under more pressure to qualify for Champions League If Chelsea loses to Wolves, a draw would be enough for Manchester United to qualify while Leicester City will finish fourth on goal difference. Reuters 24 July, 2020 22:27 IST Brendan Rodgers says his players have performed well to take the top four fight to the final day. - Getty Images Reuters 24 July, 2020 22:27 IST Manchester United will be under more pressure than Leicester City to secure a Champions League berth as it relies on the financial rewards that come with playing in Europe's elite competition, Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers said on Friday.Fifth-placed Leicester is one point behind United and a win at the King Power Stadium on Sunday in the final Premier League game of the season will guarantee a top-four spot. United's fate would be decided by Chelsea's result against Wolverhampton Wanderers.If Chelsea loses, a draw would be enough for United to qualify while Leicester will finish fourth on goal difference and returns to the Champions League for the first time in three years.“There is a difference where we want to be in the Champions League, but when you're a club like Manchester United, there's a need to be in the Champions League,” Rodgers told reporters.READ | New Premier League season to begin on September 12 “When you are at that level of spending... there is a need to be in there and that brings a different level of expectation. We want to be in it, but if we fall short, it's still been a really good season.”Leicester was a constant in the top four since September but a poor run of form since the restart last month has led to Rodgers' side dropping to fifth following a 3-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur in its penultimate game.Injuries to key players such as defender Ben Chilwell and midfielder James Maddison have made its top-four chase tougher. Rodgers said that despite the troubles, the players have performed well to take the fight to the final day.“We've been really unfortunate that at this crucial time we've lost some of the best players in the league,” he added.“But there are not many teams who could carry those players. And it shows how good the players have been that we're still fighting for the ultimate prize.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos