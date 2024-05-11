Premier League points table LIVE: Manchester City dethrones Arsenal with win against Fulham, title race updates

The Premier League is living up to its hype, with the top-six fighting it out for the top spot while Aston Villa has proved to be the dark horse under Unai Emery, with one step in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Position Team Games Wins Draws Losses GD Points 1 Man City 36 26 7 3 58 85 2 Arsenal 36 26 5 5 60 83 3 Liverpool 36 23 9 4 43 78 4 Aston Villa 36 20 7 9 20 67 5 Tottenham 35 18 6 11 11 60 6 Newcastle 35 17 5 13 22 56 7 Chelsea 35 15 9 11 11 54 8 Man United 35 16 6 13 -3 54 9 West Ham United 36 13 10 13 -14 49 10 Bournemouth 36 13 9 14 -11 48 11 Brighton 35 12 11 12 -4 47 12 Wolves 36 13 7 16 -11 46 13 Fulham 37 12 8 17 -8 44 14 Crystal Palace 36 11 10 15 -8 43 15 Everton 36 12 9 15 -11 37 16 Brentford 36 9 9 18 -8 36 17 Nottingham Forest 36 8 9 19 -18 29 18 Luton Town 36 6 8 22 -29 26 19 Burnley 36 5 9 22 -35 24 20 Sheffield United 36 3 7 26 -65 16