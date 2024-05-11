Premier League points table LIVE: Manchester City dethrones Arsenal with win against Fulham, title race updates

The Premier League is living up to its hype, with the top-six fighting it out for the top spot while Aston Villa has proved to be the dark horse under Unai Emery, with one step in next season’s UEFA Champions League.
|Position
|Team
|Games
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GD
|Points
|1
|Man City
|36
|26
|7
|3
|58
|85
|2
|Arsenal
|36
|26
|5
|5
|60
|83
|3
|Liverpool
|36
|23
|9
|4
|43
|78
|4
|Aston Villa
|36
|20
|7
|9
|20
|67
|5
|Tottenham
|35
|18
|6
|11
|11
|60
|6
|Newcastle
|35
|17
|5
|13
|22
|56
|7
|Chelsea
|35
|15
|9
|11
|11
|54
|8
|Man United
|35
|16
|6
|13
|-3
|54
|9
|West Ham United
|36
|13
|10
|13
|-14
|49
|10
|Bournemouth
|36
|13
|9
|14
|-11
|48
|11
|Brighton
|35
|12
|11
|12
|-4
|47
|12
|Wolves
|36
|13
|7
|16
|-11
|46
|13
|Fulham
|37
|12
|8
|17
|-8
|44
|14
|Crystal Palace
|36
|11
|10
|15
|-8
|43
|15
|Everton
|36
|12
|9
|15
|-11
|37
|16
|Brentford
|36
|9
|9
|18
|-8
|36
|17
|Nottingham Forest
|36
|8
|9
|19
|-18
|29
|18
|Luton Town
|36
|6
|8
|22
|-29
|26
|19
|Burnley
|36
|5
|9
|22
|-35
|24
|20
|Sheffield United
|36
|3
|7
|26
|-65
|16
