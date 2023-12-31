MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Aston Villa good but want to get better, says boss Emery

Douglas Luiz scored an 89th-minute penalty to help Villa edge a 10-man Burnley and move up to 42 points.

Published : Dec 31, 2023 10:17 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters

Aston Villa had a fantastic year, according to manager Unai Emery, but he said the Midlands club still have plenty to work on heading into 2024 after moving level on points at the top of the Premier League with a 3-2 victory over Burnley on Saturday.

Douglas Luiz scored an 89th-minute penalty to help Villa edge a 10-man Burnley and move up to 42 points, the same as Liverpool, who lead on goal difference and host Newcastle United on Monday.

Reigning champions anchester City, who also has a game in hand on Villa, are third on 40 points.

Click to vote | Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Villa’s 15-match winning streak at home in the league was ended by lowly Sheffield United in a 1-1 draw last week, followed by a 3-2 defeat at Manchester United on Boxing Day, but Emery’s side managed to return to winning ways in a hard-fought battle at Villa Park.

When asked if he thought the next year could be even better, Emery said: “Always the idea is to improve and get better. It was really fantastic, the year we did – but I’m very excited for the next match.

“We have 42 points, and we can feel comfortable and happy, but... my expectation for the next year is try to progress. I am going to manage how we can progress.”

ALSO READ | Premier League: Guardiola happy with Man City half-term report despite dip in standards

Emery has transformed Villa in a little more than a year since replacing England great Steven Gerrard, guiding them to a club record of 32 wins in all competitions across the calendar year.

“When I arrived here (in late 2022) the message always was get better, try to play Europe, try to be a contender to be in the top 10, in the top seven, now we are top four,” Emery said.

“We are in at the moment and if on (match) day 30, 32 we are in, maybe we can think it is our opportunity to get it.”

Related Topics

Unai Emery /

Aston Villa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Aston Villa good but want to get better, says boss Emery
    Reuters
  2. NZ vs BAN: New Zealand beats Bangladesh in final T20I to level series 1-1
    Reuters
  3. AUS vs PAK: Warner set for Sydney farewell as Australia names unchanged squad
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Guardiola happy with Man City half-term report despite dip in standards
    AFP
  5. Serie A: Juventus beats Roma to close on leader Inter; Pulisic helps Milan win
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Aston Villa good but want to get better, says boss Emery
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Guardiola happy with Man City half-term report despite dip in standards
    AFP
  3. Serie A: Juventus beats Roma to close on leader Inter; Pulisic helps Milan win
    AP
  4. Premier League: Ten Hag slams Man Utd after ‘unnecessary’ Forest loss
    AFP
  5. Lloris leaves Tottenham to join MLS club LAFC
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Aston Villa good but want to get better, says boss Emery
    Reuters
  2. NZ vs BAN: New Zealand beats Bangladesh in final T20I to level series 1-1
    Reuters
  3. AUS vs PAK: Warner set for Sydney farewell as Australia names unchanged squad
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Guardiola happy with Man City half-term report despite dip in standards
    AFP
  5. Serie A: Juventus beats Roma to close on leader Inter; Pulisic helps Milan win
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment