Premier League: Injured Varane taken off during Manchester United vs Chelsea

Manchester United’s French center-back Raphael Varane was taken off in the second half against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after suffering a knee injury.

RELATED: MANCHESTER UNITED VS CHELSEA LIVE BLOG

Varane injured himself while trying to cut off a through ball to Chelsea forward Pierre Aubameyang and was left on the floor, unmoved for a while.

He was treated by United physios but was soon replaced with Victor Lindelof. The World Cup-winning defender, who was set to be part of France’s World Cup squad next month, left the field in tears, with the scoreline at 0-0.

MORE TO FOLLOW.