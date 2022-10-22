Premier League

Premier League: Injured Varane taken off during Manchester United vs Chelsea

22 October, 2022 23:32 IST
Manchester United’s Raphael Varane (C) is consoled by Lisandro Martinez (L) and Diogo Dalot (2nd R) as he leaves the pitch after picking up an injury during the English Premier League football match against Chelsea. | Photo Credit: ADRIAN DENNIS

Manchester United’s French center-back Raphael Varane was taken off in the second half against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after suffering a knee injury.

Varane injured himself while trying to cut off a through ball to Chelsea forward Pierre Aubameyang and was left on the floor, unmoved for a while.

He was treated by United physios but was soon replaced with Victor Lindelof. The World Cup-winning defender, who was set to be part of France’s World Cup squad next month, left the field in tears, with the scoreline at 0-0.

MORE TO FOLLOW.

