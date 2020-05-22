Football EPL EPL Watford’s Kabasele calls June 12 Premier League return ‘impossible’ Premier League chiefs have set their sights on a mid-June resumption as clubs went back to training in small groups from Tuesday. PTI London 22 May, 2020 22:59 IST Belgium and Watford Christian Kabasele felt that the players will not have enough time to reach match fitness. PTI London 22 May, 2020 22:59 IST Watford defender Christian Kabasele says restarting the Premier League on June 12 would be “impossible” because it would put players at risk of injury.Premier League chiefs have set their sights on a mid-June resumption and clubs went back to training in small groups this week.But Kabasele believes the timescale means players will not have enough time to get to peak fitness.“We speak about June 12,” he told the Counter Attack podcast. “I think it is impossible because it would be less than three weeks’ training after a long period without doing anything. It’s a risk for us.“I’m not sure, I don’t have any information but I think we are not going to start June 12.“The most obvious choice for me is the end of June. Like this you have at least four weeks to train with the team if it’s possible.”Premier League chief executive Richard Masters this week described the June 12 date as a “staging post” and said there would be flexibility in fixture scheduling.Watford defender Adrian Mariappa and two members of the club’s staff tested positive for the coronavirus, while Hornets captain Troy Deeney refused to train because of fears over his family’s health.READ: Ancelotti prefers Premier League to Serie A Kabasele said he understood why Deeney had opted to stay away, a decision that Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has also taken.Kabasele said the club was not putting pressure on players to return.“If it was starting tomorrow training 11 v 11 with contact, with everybody at the training ground, I would not go that’s for sure,” he said.“But with phase one, personally I think everything is put in place and they have tried to make the training ground as safe as possible.”The English Football League will announce the first results from virus tests among Championship players on Sunday.Second-tier clubs have carried out the tests this week ahead of their return to small-group training from Monday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos