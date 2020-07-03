Football EPL EPL Dyche's achievements at Burnley exemplary for promoted clubs, says Wilder Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder was full of praise for Sean Dyche's work at Burnley which is aiming for a Europa League place in the Premier League. Reuters 03 July, 2020 22:30 IST Sean Dyche led Burnley to its first appearance in Europe after 51 years. - Getty Images Reuters 03 July, 2020 22:30 IST Sean Dyche's achievements at Burnley are an inspiration for promoted clubs like Sheffield United which aims to similarly cement its place in the Premier League, manager Chris Wilder said on Friday.Dyche has twice led Burnley to Premier League promotion and guided it to the Europa League qualification in 2018, marking the club's return to European football for the first time in 51 years.Wilder said Sheffield, which has emerged as a surprise package on its top-flight return this season, has been using Burnley as the blueprint for what it could achieve at Bramall Lane.“Burnley are the most talked about football club in our football club,” Wilder told reporters in a virtual news conference ahead of Sunday's league clash at Turf Moor.“They have built the club, consistency, honest performances, (and) a brilliant manager.“(Sean Dyche) gives the maximum for his team, takes defeats on the chin and comes flying back, and a great example for my football club and my players on how to do it.” Do not judge Leicester based on last four games, says Rodgers Dyche's future at Burnley has come under speculation in recent weeks amid reports of a disagreement with the club's hierarchy.“Absolute nonsense, complete nonsense in terms of anyone questioning what that man does for that football club,” Wilder said of the reports.“Have Burnley gone as far as they can with Sean Dyche or is it the other way around? I think it's the other way around and if I was him, I would be looking at it like that.”Sheffield is seventh in the league after beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 on Thursday for its first victory since the restart last month.The Blades will be without injured duo John Fleck and John Lundstram against tenth-placed Burnley, while centre back Jack O'Connell remains a doubt. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos