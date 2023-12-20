Premier League: Suspended Bournemouth vs Luton Town match to be replayed later in the season

The Premier League Board has decided that the suspended match on December 16 between AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town will be replayed in full later in the season.

The match was suspended following the on-field medical emergency involving Luton Town skipper Tom Lockyer, who collapsed near the centre circle during the second half at the Vitality Stadium.

With the score level at 1-1 in the 65th minute, the match was suspended by the officials. Both sides were sent to the dressing room before Lockyer was eventually stretchered off, surrounded by the medical team, and taken immediately to hospital.

The Welsh player had also collapsed in the Championship play-off final against Coventry at Wembley Stadium in May this year before being taken to the hospital.

It was later confirmed that the 29-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch. However, Luton Town later confirmed that Lockyer is in stable condition.