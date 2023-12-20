MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Suspended Bournemouth vs Luton Town match to be replayed later in the season

The match was suspended following the on-field medical emergency involving Luton Town skipper Tom Lockyer, who collapsed near the centre circle during the second half at the Vitality Stadium.

Published : Dec 20, 2023 23:41 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Luton Town players applaud fans after returning to the pitch after the match is suspended after Tom Lockyer of Luton Town (not pictured) collapsed during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town at Vitality Stadium on December 16, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Luton Town players applaud fans after returning to the pitch after the match is suspended after Tom Lockyer of Luton Town (not pictured) collapsed during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town at Vitality Stadium on December 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Luton Town players applaud fans after returning to the pitch after the match is suspended after Tom Lockyer of Luton Town (not pictured) collapsed during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town at Vitality Stadium on December 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Premier League Board has decided that the suspended match on December 16 between AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town will be replayed in full later in the season.

The match was suspended following the on-field medical emergency involving Luton Town skipper Tom Lockyer, who collapsed near the centre circle during the second half at the Vitality Stadium.

With the score level at 1-1 in the 65th minute, the match was suspended by the officials. Both sides were sent to the dressing room before Lockyer was eventually stretchered off, surrounded by the medical team, and taken immediately to hospital.

ALSO READ | Luton’s Lockyer ‘stable’ after cardiac arrest as Bournemouth clash abandoned

The Welsh player had also collapsed in the Championship play-off final against Coventry at Wembley Stadium in May this year before being taken to the hospital.

It was later confirmed that the 29-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch. However, Luton Town later confirmed that Lockyer is in stable condition.

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

AFC Bournemouth /

Luton Town /

Tom Lockyer

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Suspended Bournemouth vs Luton Town match to be replayed later in the season
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC beats Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-1 in a match riddled with red cards
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Auction: Big paycheck moment will stick with us for rest of our lives, says Daryl Mitchell
    PTI
  4. TTFI bends over backwards to accept Manika Batra’s last-minute entry, gives her top billing
    Rakesh Rao
  5. National table tennis championships: Plight of umpires, doubles winners’ come to the fore
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Suspended Bournemouth vs Luton Town match to be replayed later in the season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Christian Eriksen sends message of support to Lockyer following cardiac arrest
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Manchester City fined 120,000 pounds by FA over player conduct in Tottenham draw
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Van Dijk slams Manchester United’s caution after Liverpool draw
    AFP
  5. Premier League: Liverpool condemns damage to Manchester United bus
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Suspended Bournemouth vs Luton Town match to be replayed later in the season
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC beats Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-1 in a match riddled with red cards
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Auction: Big paycheck moment will stick with us for rest of our lives, says Daryl Mitchell
    PTI
  4. TTFI bends over backwards to accept Manika Batra’s last-minute entry, gives her top billing
    Rakesh Rao
  5. National table tennis championships: Plight of umpires, doubles winners’ come to the fore
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment