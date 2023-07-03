MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Brighton signs Netherlands U21 goalkeeper Verbruggen from Anderlecht

Published : Jul 03, 2023 18:32 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
infoIcon

The Dutch keeper began his career at NAC Breda in the Netherlands before moving to Anderlecht in 2020. | Photo Credit: UEFA

Brighton & Hove Albion has signed goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from Belgian side Anderlecht on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported that Albion had paid around 16 million pounds ($20 million) for the 20-year-old, who was named Anderlecht’s player of the season.

The Dutch keeper began his career at NAC Breda in the Netherlands before moving to Anderlecht in 2020.

Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi said Verbruggen would be a good fit for the club’s playing style, where the emphasis has been on playing out from the back.

ALSO READ: Chelsea signs forward Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal after selling Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Milan

“He is used to playing a type of football similar to ours and he will have no problem fitting into our group,” De Zerbi said.

“He has the potential to become a very important player for the club in the coming years.”

Brighton finished sixth in the table and will play in the Europa League next season.

Verbruggen is its fourth signing of the transfer window following the arrivals of Joao Pedro from Watford, Germany midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud from Borussia Dortmund and James Milner from Liverpool.

