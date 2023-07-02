MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Liverpool signs Dominik Szoboszlai from Leipzig as Jurgen Klopp overhauls his midfield

The Hungary international cost 60 million pounds ($76 million) after Liverpool triggered his release clause. He has agreed a five-year contract subject to him being granted a work permit to play in the U.K.

Published : Jul 02, 2023 20:59 IST , Manchester - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai scores its second goal against Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB cup final.
FILE PHOTO: RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai scores its second goal against Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB cup final. | Photo Credit: CATHRIN MUELLER/ REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai scores its second goal against Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB cup final. | Photo Credit: CATHRIN MUELLER/ REUTERS

Liverpool continued its midfield overhaul with the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from Leipzig on Sunday.

The Hungary international cost 60 million pounds ($76 million) after Liverpool triggered his release clause. He has agreed a five-year contract subject to him being granted a work permit to play in the U.K.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp planned to revamp his midfield after last season’s disappointing campaign, which saw his team miss out on the Champions League for the first time in seven years and fail to win a trophy.

Szoboszlai, 22, follows the signing of Argentina’s World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, who completed a move from Brighton for a reported 35 million pounds ($43.6 million) last month.

Read More: Sunil Chhetri announces his contract extension with Bengaluru FC

Klopp needed to strengthen in the heart of his team following the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this offseason.

Fabio Carvalho has also joined Leipzig on a season-long loan.

Liverpool had been long-term admirers of Jude Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for $110 million last month.

The signings of Szoboszlai and Mac Allister allowed Klopp to add more depth to what was a problem area last season due to injuries to key players.

Szoboszlai joined Leipzig from Salzburg in 2021, made 92 appearances and scored 20 goals.

The versatile midfielder, who can play wide, as a No. 8 or No. 10, had also been linked with Liverpool’s Premier League rival Newcastle.

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Liverpool /

Dominik Szoboszlai

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Liverpool signs Dominik Szoboszlai from Leipzig as Jurgen Klopp overhauls his midfield
    AP
  2. Dipa Karmakar to return at Asian Games selection trials in Bhubaneswar
    PTI
  3. Top seed Alcaraz confident ahead of Wimbledon
    Reuters
  4. Ashes 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: Australia survives Stokes storm to beat England, takes 2-0 lead
    Team Sportstar
  5. F1 Austrian Grand Prix: Verstappen wins with ease ahead of Leclerc
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Liverpool signs Dominik Szoboszlai from Leipzig as Jurgen Klopp overhauls his midfield
    AP
  2. Women’s World Cup Injury tracker: List of injured players who will miss FIFA WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. Which teams have qualified for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Focus still on unfulfilled promises as TN women’s football team returns with another national title
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. SAFF Championship - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s hour of glory in the semifinals
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Liverpool signs Dominik Szoboszlai from Leipzig as Jurgen Klopp overhauls his midfield
    AP
  2. Dipa Karmakar to return at Asian Games selection trials in Bhubaneswar
    PTI
  3. Top seed Alcaraz confident ahead of Wimbledon
    Reuters
  4. Ashes 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: Australia survives Stokes storm to beat England, takes 2-0 lead
    Team Sportstar
  5. F1 Austrian Grand Prix: Verstappen wins with ease ahead of Leclerc
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment