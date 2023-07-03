MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Roy Hodgson to stay on as Crystal Palace manager for 2023-24 season

The 75-year-old took over from Frenchman Patrick Vieira in March with Palace hovering three points above the relegation zone, and oversaw a remarkable turnaround in their fortunes, guiding the club to an 11th-placed finish in the league.

Published : Jul 03, 2023 17:30 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson waves to the crowd after a match.
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson waves to the crowd after a match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson waves to the crowd after a match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Roy Hodgson will stay in charge of Crystal Palace for the 2023-24 season, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 75-year-old took over from Frenchman Patrick Vieira in March with Palace hovering three points above the relegation zone, and oversaw a remarkable turnaround in their fortunes, guiding the club to an 11th-placed finish in the league.

“I am immensely pleased and proud to be extending my time at Crystal Palace, and I would like to thank the Chairman and Sporting Director for their continued faith in me,” Hodgson said in a statement.

Newcastle United signs Sandro Tonali from AC Milan

“I know what a fantastic squad we have here. It’s a great blend of youth and potential, alongside experienced players with Premier League and international pedigree.

“We have set ourselves the target of a top-half finish, which we believe is eminently achievable with such a fabulous group of players and the most magnificent supporters who get behind the team, week in, week out.”

Hodgson’s achievement last season marked the fifth time he had kept Palace in the top flight, a task he accomplished for four seasons in a row with the London club between 2017-2021.

Palace has also retained the services of assistant manager Paddy McCarthy, Ray Lewington as coach and Dean Kiely as goalkeeper coach.

Related stories

Related Topics

Roy Hodgson /

Crystal Palace /

Patrick Vieira

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Roy Hodgson to stay on as Crystal Palace manager for 2023-24 season
    Reuters
  2. Neeraj Chopra underlines fitness as priority ahead of World Championships, brushes off 90m pressure
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Who won the last edition of WWC in 2019?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Rublev beats Purcell, marks Russia’s return to The Championships
    Team Sportstar
  5. Medvedev hails Djokovic as ‘the greatest’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Roy Hodgson to stay on as Crystal Palace manager for 2023-24 season
    Reuters
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Who won the last edition of WWC in 2019?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Newcastle United signs Sandro Tonali from AC Milan
    Reuters
  4. RB Leipzig defender Gvardiol eyes Manchester City move, confirms club director
    Reuters
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Switzerland picks 16-year-old Iman Beney for WWC 2023
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Roy Hodgson to stay on as Crystal Palace manager for 2023-24 season
    Reuters
  2. Neeraj Chopra underlines fitness as priority ahead of World Championships, brushes off 90m pressure
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Who won the last edition of WWC in 2019?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Rublev beats Purcell, marks Russia’s return to The Championships
    Team Sportstar
  5. Medvedev hails Djokovic as ‘the greatest’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment