Ronaldo scores first Manchester United goal after 12 years and 124 days

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 119th Manchester United goal and first for 12 years to open the scoring against Newcastle on Saturday to get his second spell with the Red Devils off to a flying start.

The Portugal attacker tapped home in first-half stoppage time after Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman could only parry Mason Greenwood's shot.

Ronaldo spent six seasons at United between 2003-09, winning eight major trophies, and rejoined the side from Juventus last month on a two-year contract.

Ronaldo scored 118 goals for the English club before moving to Real Madrid where he won four Champions League titles.