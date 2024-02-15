MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2023-24: Roy Hodgson becomes ill during Crystal Palace training session

The announcement came less than an hour before Hodgson was due to speak to media to preview the English Premier League game against Everton on Monday.

Published : Feb 15, 2024 19:43 IST

File Photo: Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson in the Premier League
File Photo: Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson in the Premier League | Photo Credit: Reuters
File Photo: Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson in the Premier League | Photo Credit: Reuters

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson was unable to hold a scheduled news conference after he became ill during training on Thursday, the club said.

The announcement came less than an hour before Hodgson was due to speak to media to preview the English Premier League game against Everton on Monday.

It also came amid reports the 76-year-old former England coach was set to be fired following a 3-1 defeat to Chelsea on Monday.

“Unfortunately, today’s press conference will no longer take place as scheduled as Roy Hodgson was taken ill during this morning’s training session,” Palace posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Palace has won only four of its last 19 games in all competitions and was five points above the relegation zone.

Hodgson is in his second stint in charge of the London club.

Former Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner has been linked with the job.

Hodgson was hired in March last year to replace Patrick Vieira and quickly led Palace to safety.

ALSO READ | Man City showing same hunger for trophies as last year, says Foden

That initial deal lasted only until the end of the season, when he was rewarded with a one-year contract.

Hodgson was originally in charge of Palace from 2017-21 and then said he was retiring from coaching. He returned for a brief spell at Watford at the end of the 2021-22 season.

