Pep Guardiola responds to Man City's defeat to Southampton

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he is struggling to understand why his team scores so many goals and limits the opposition to so few chances but has still lost nine Premier League matches this season.

City, which relinquished the league title to Liverpool, lost 1-0 at Southampton on Sunday despite dominating possession (73%) and peppering the Saints goal with more than 20 shots.

Striker Che Adams sealed victory for 13th-placed Southampton and condemned City, which beat Liverpool 4-0 in its last game, to a third successive league defeat away from home.

Champion Liverpool has lost twice in the league all season.

“We're leading in goals. We create a lot of chances,” said Guardiola, who lost a third straight away league game for the first time in his managerial career.

“We're a team who concede less -- no team conceded as few chances as us but we lost a lot of games.

“It's difficult even for me to find a reason why but you have to insist and talk about the game, the way they play and try to do more, concede as few as possible and score up front.”

Guardiola backed City to return to winning ways at home against Newcastle United on Wednesday.

“I have confidence we can do it because we are the same guys and we did it in previous seasons,” he added.

“This season the way we are playing is quite similar but it is not enough to win the games.”