Newcastle bounces back to draw 2-2 with West Ham; Sheffield, Burnley share the spoils

Newcastle United twice came back from a goal down to grab a 2-2 draw with West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday, robbing the visiting side of the chance to expand its gap from the relegation zone.

Having lost its previous seven away league games, West Ham started the day three points above the drop zone, and got off to the perfect start when Michail Antonio opened the scoring after four minutes following a mistake by Jamaal Lascelles.

Newcastle levelled in the 17th minute through Miguel Almiron, who swept home Emil Krafth's cross after a slick passing move by the home side.

The host trailed again in the 66th minute when midfielder Tomas Soucek fired home a rebound after Declan Rice hit the crossbar with a header from a corner, with Soucek reacting quickest to volley the ball into the net.

The lead was short-lived as Jonjo Shelvey struck back immediately for Newcastle, dancing through the visitor’s defence before slotting home with his left foot to make it 2-2.

Having been pegged back twice, West Ham surged forward looking for the win and substitute Andriy Yarmolenko went closest with a stinging late shot that Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka palmed away.

Despite securing winning its first points away from home since it beat Southampton on December 14, the ease with which Shelvey sliced through his defence left Hammers boss David Moyes shaking his head in disbelief.

“I was sickened because of us working so hard to get a goal back and then gave it up so quickly,” Moyes told a news conference.

“I am pleased we got something but disappointed it wasn't all three (points). This could still easily go right to the end of the season,” he added.

The result leaves West Ham in the 16th spot on 31 points, four points ahead of Aston Villa in 18th, while Newcastle is 12th on 43 points.

- Sheffield, Burnley share the spoils -

John Egan grabbed an 80th-minute equaliser as Sheffield United earned a 1-1 draw at Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

Matej Vydra missed a good early chance for Burnley, shooting wide after being put through by Erik Pieters while United went close when Sander Berge forced a good save out of Nick Pope from close range.

The Clarets grabbed the lead, two minutes before the interval when Dwight McNeil floated in a free kick which was flicked on by Jay Rodriguez and James Tarkowski turned the ball in at the back post.

Burnley should have doubled its lead in the 76th minute when a long-range Rodriguez effort was parried out by Dean Henderson straight to McNeil but the 20-year-old could not find the target.

Instead, United drew level 10 minutes from full-time thanks to an emphatic finish from Egan at the back post after Billy Sharp had nodded on a cross from George Baldock.

Sheffield United is eighth on 48 points, while Burnley is ninth with 46.