Football EPL EPL Premier League: Barkley on target as Chelsea beats Watford 3-0 Olivier Giroud, Willian and Ross Barkley scored as Chelsea reclaimed its fourth place in the Premier League table with an easy 3-0 win over Watford. Reuters 05 July, 2020 03:15 IST Ross Barkley (Left) scored a goal and set up the opener as Chelsea beat Watford 3-0. - ap Reuters 05 July, 2020 03:15 IST First-half goals from Olivier Giroud and Willian and a late strike from Ross Barkley earned Chelsea a 3-0 Premier League victory over struggling Watford on Saturday and a boost to its ambitions for Champions League football next season.France striker Giroud hit the target in the 28th minute, after a brisk move between Barkley and Mason Mount, with a low finish at the far post. Willian doubled Chelsea's lead when he buried a 43rd-minute penalty after Etienne Capoue fouled Christian Pulisic inside the box. Barkley added a third in stoppage time, after being set up by captain Cesar Azpilicueta. Premier League: Chelsea keeps fourth place with easy win over Watford It was a vital win for Chelsea, which lost to West Ham United in midweek, as it snatched back the fourth place from Manchester United which beat Bournemouth 5-2 earlier in the day. Watford remained 17th in the table, a point above the relegation zone.