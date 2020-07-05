Premier League: Barkley on target as Chelsea beats Watford 3-0

First-half goals from Olivier Giroud and Willian and a late strike from Ross Barkley earned Chelsea a 3-0 Premier League victory over struggling Watford on Saturday and a boost to its ambitions for Champions League football next season.

France striker Giroud hit the target in the 28th minute, after a brisk move between Barkley and Mason Mount, with a low finish at the far post. Willian doubled Chelsea's lead when he buried a 43rd-minute penalty after Etienne Capoue fouled Christian Pulisic inside the box. Barkley added a third in stoppage time, after being set up by captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

Premier League: Chelsea keeps fourth place with easy win over Watford

It was a vital win for Chelsea, which lost to West Ham United in midweek, as it snatched back the fourth place from Manchester United which beat Bournemouth 5-2 earlier in the day. Watford remained 17th in the table, a point above the relegation zone.