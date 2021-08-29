Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur goes on top while Leeds earns a point against Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur maintained its 100 percent start to the season with a 1-0 win over Watford on Sunday thanks to a first half goal from Son Heung-Min.

The South Korean's swerving free kick, three minutes before the break, deceived Watford keeper Daniel Bachmann and found the bottom-right corner.

Spurs' striker Harry Kane, who had been the subject of a lengthy but unsuccessful transfer bid from Manchester City, made his first start of the season for the club.

Tottenham heads into the international break at the top of the table having won all three games 1-0 under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo. Watford are 12th with three points.

In the other match, Patrick Bamford celebrated his England call-up with the equaliser on Sunday as Leeds United came back for a 1-1 draw at Burnley in the Premier League.

Burnley striker Chris Wood scored in the 61st minute against his former club, turning in a low drive from Matt Lowton from close range after a goalmouth scramble followed a James Tarkowski header against the bar.

But Leeds took a share of the points after Raphinha's low drive was blocked, Jamie Shackleton drilled the ball into the box and his effort was poked in by Bamford.

Ben Mee had a first-half effort for Burnley disallowed after the referee spotted Ashley Barnes had handled the ball, while Raphinha wasted a good chance for Leeds in the first half.

Leeds has two points from its opening three games while Sean Dyche's Burnley had lost its opening two games.