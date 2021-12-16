Tottenham vs Leicester City postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Premier League fixture between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur, scheduled on Thursday has been postponed due to a increase in COVID-19 positive cases within Leicester’s squad.

"Leicester City can confirm that the Premier League Board has decided to postpone Thursday night’s fixture against Tottenham Hotspur," Leicester City tweeted.

"The decision was taken with guidance from medical advisors after the Club resubmitted its application for postponement after confirmation this morning (Thursday) of further positive tests for COVID-19 within the first team squad," Leicester said in a statement.

"As a result, the Club has an insufficient number of First Team players available to fulfil the match. First team players and staff will undergo a subsequent round of testing on Saturday."

This is the third game to be called off due to COVID-19 for Tottenham, after its Europa League match against Rennes and the Premier League match against Brighton Hove Albion.