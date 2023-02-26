Premier League

Tottenham vs Chelsea LIVE, Premier League: Second half begins; Ziyech red card overturned

Follow live updates of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier league match being played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 26 February, 2023 20:08 IST
Last Updated: 26 February, 2023 20:08 IST
Tottenham Hotspur’s Emerson Royal clashes with Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Emerson Royal clashes with Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Follow live updates of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier league match being played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier league match being played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea confirmed starting lineups!!
Tottenham: Forster(GK); Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies; Kulusevski, Richarlison; Kane.
Chelsea: Kepa(GK); Chilwell, Koulibaly, Silva, James; Enzo, Loftus-Cheek; Sterling, Felix, Ziyech; Havertz.

PREVIEW

Potter is under mounting pressure to produce results with his expensively assembled Chelsea squad but will take heart from the club’s impressive record against London rival Tottenham.

Chelsea is aiming to extend its unbeaten Premier League run against Spurs to nine games and for a fourth straight-away win in league fixtures between the clubs.

Antonio Conte’s Spurs are fourth in the table, 11 points clear of Chelsea, who have won just two of their past 14 matches in all competitions.

Despite their heavy outlay in January, the Blues look desperately short of firepower -- scoring only one goal in their past five matches.

Reports suggest the Stamford Bridge hierarchy is prepared to give former Brighton boss Potter time despite the miserable run and the manager himself called for patience towards his new signings after last week’s home defeat by bottom club Southampton.

But defeat at Tottenham would inevitably heap more pressure on the Englishman with sections of the Chelsea support already calling for him to be sacked.

-AFP

When will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier league match kick-off?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier league match will kick-off at 7:00 PM IST at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Where can you watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier league match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier league match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us