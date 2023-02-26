Tottenham vs Chelsea LIVE, Premier League: Second half begins; Ziyech red card overturned

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier league match being played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea confirmed starting lineups!! Tottenham: Forster(GK); Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies; Kulusevski, Richarlison; Kane. Chelsea: Kepa(GK); Chilwell, Koulibaly, Silva, James; Enzo, Loftus-Cheek; Sterling, Felix, Ziyech; Havertz.

PREVIEW

Potter is under mounting pressure to produce results with his expensively assembled Chelsea squad but will take heart from the club’s impressive record against London rival Tottenham.

Chelsea is aiming to extend its unbeaten Premier League run against Spurs to nine games and for a fourth straight-away win in league fixtures between the clubs.

Antonio Conte’s Spurs are fourth in the table, 11 points clear of Chelsea, who have won just two of their past 14 matches in all competitions.

Despite their heavy outlay in January, the Blues look desperately short of firepower -- scoring only one goal in their past five matches.

Reports suggest the Stamford Bridge hierarchy is prepared to give former Brighton boss Potter time despite the miserable run and the manager himself called for patience towards his new signings after last week’s home defeat by bottom club Southampton.

But defeat at Tottenham would inevitably heap more pressure on the Englishman with sections of the Chelsea support already calling for him to be sacked.

-AFP

When will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier league match kick-off?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier league match will kick-off at 7:00 PM IST at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Where can you watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier league match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier league match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.