West Ham and Brighton settle for 0-0 draw in Premier League

Both teams were missing starters through injury, illness and suspension. The solitary point was enough for Brighton to climb into seventh place, while the Hammers stayed in sixth.

Published : Jan 03, 2024 08:00 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AP
West Ham's Jarrod Bowen, left, duels for the ball with Brighton's Jan Paul van Hecke.
West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, left, duels for the ball with Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, left, duels for the ball with Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke. | Photo Credit: AP

Defensive-minded West Ham United held off late pressure from Brighton and Hove Albion to settle for a 0-0 draw that extended its Premier League unbeaten run to four games on Tuesday.

One point was enough for Brighton to climb over Manchester United into seventh place, while the Hammers stayed in sixth.

Both teams were missing starters through injury, illness and suspension. West Ham was also without forward Mohammed Kudus, who was called up by Ghana for the Africa Cup of Nations.

West Ham hasn’t allowed a goal in its past four league matches — three of which were victories.

Brighton substitute Jakub Moder blazed a shot over the bar from close range in the 87th minute at the London Stadium. The visitors threatened again minutes later but goalkeeper Alphonse Areola stretched to save Adam Lallana’s shot from distance.

Just before the hour mark, Brighton’s João Pedro beat several defenders but shot straight at Areola. Tomas Soucek then missed on the other end, shooting wide in the 61st minute after Saïd Benrahma’s cross fell to him.

Evan Ferguson provided a spark off the bench for Brighton. The 19-year-old Ireland striker shot just wide shortly after replacing Danny Welbeck.

MILNER MILESTONE

Brighton midfielder James Milner made his 632nd top-flight appearance to tie Ryan Giggs for second-most in the Premier League. Milner could pass all-time leader Gareth Barry next season.

“It’s quite a big number. It’s taken a long time,” Milner said before the game. “I think it’s a nice thing but it’s a big game for us tonight. We want to start the year with a win.”

The 37-year-old Milner is in his first season at Brighton after eight years with Liverpool. He debuted with Leeds United in the 2002-03 season at age 16.

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

