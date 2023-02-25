Premier League

Ings double powers West Ham to big win over Forest

West Ham United striker Danny Ings bagged his first two goals for the club in an emphatic 4-0 win over fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest on Saturday, which lifted the east Londoners out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Reuters
25 February, 2023 22:44 IST
West Ham United’s Danny Ings celebrates after the match.

West Ham United’s Danny Ings celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/TONY OBRIEN

Ings, making his first start since switching from Aston Villa for 15 million pounds in January after four substitute appearances, broke the deadlock in the 70th minute when he struck a Jarrod Bowen cross on the turn past keeper Keylor Navas.

He netted again in the 73rd by bundling home a Said Benrahma cross before Declan Rice curled in a sumptuous shot from outside the area in the 78th to further raise the volume at the London Stadium after a sleepy first half.

Substitute Michail Antonio then deepened Forest’s misery by appearing at the back post to head in a cross from Pablo Fornals, completing West Ham’s biggest win of the season in all competitions.

The victory took West Ham up to 16th in the standings with 23 points, temporarily easing the pressure on manager David Moyes.

Forest is 13th in the table with 25 points.

