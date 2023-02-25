Premier League: Martinelli keeps table-topper Arsenal out in front with win at Leicester

Arsenal’s Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli scored a fine goal to earn a 1-0 win at Leicester City on Saturday, giving it a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

January signing Leandro Trossard arrowed a stunning strike into the net midway through the first half, but the Belgian was denied his second goal for Arsenal after VAR ruled Ben White to have fouled goalkeeper Danny Ward in the build up.

It took the dominant visitors until the first minute of the second half to break the deadlock as Martinelli raced onto a Trossard pass and stroked home what proved to be the winner.

The host did not look like getting back into the contest, with Arsenal seeing out the win that stretches its lead over Manchester City, which plays at Bournemouth later on Saturday. Leicester stays 14th, three points clear of the relegation zone.

With the title race twisting and turning each week, Arsenal travelled north to Leicester fully anticipating a tough match against a side that thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 in their previous home match.

The host, without the influential James Maddison in midfield due to illness, never really got going, however, and failed to muster a shot on target in the match.

The visitor did not have to overly exert themselves to get the job done. Trossard was unlucky in the first half -- he will not hit many better strikes all season.

Martinelli’s finish was equally impressive on the run. No Arsenal player has more league goals than the Brazilian this season.

The result could have been more comfortable, with Arsenal having the ball in the net again only for it to be ruled out for offside, but they had no trouble seeing out the victory to keep them on course for a first league title in 19 years.

Arsenal has now won 10 of its 13 away league games this season, one more than in the whole of last term. It is the fastest it has reached 10 away wins in any league campaign.