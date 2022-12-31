Premier League

Who is Kobbie Mainoo? The 17-year-old on Manchester United bench vs Wolves

Team Sportstar
31 December, 2022 18:00 IST
Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo in action with Real Betis’ Alex Moreno.

Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo in action with Real Betis’ Alex Moreno. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kobbie Mainoo plays for the club’s Under-21 team and was named on the bench for Manchester United against Wolves, his second call-up to the senior team this season.

Kobbie Mainoo was included in the Manchester United squad for the Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderes on Saturday and made it to the bench.

The midfielder, born in Stockport, is just 17 years old and plays for the Manchester United Under-21 squad. He joined the club in 2021 with the Under-18 and has worked his way up to the senior squad.

Mainoo has played for the club’s youth teams in tournaments Adidas Generation Cup, Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy

Mainoo scored thrice in United’s run to the 2022 FA Youth Cup title, including the final against Nottingham Forest.

He was named for the senior team against Newcastle United in October 2022 as well. The game ended in a 0-0 draw and Mainoo did not enter the pitch.

Among other notable changes in the Manchester United squad was Marcus Rashford’s exclusion from the playing 11 due to disciplinary reasons.

