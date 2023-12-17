MagazineBuy Print

Why is Bruno Fernandes not playing for Manchester United against Liverpool in Premier League?

Bruno Fernandes picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in Man United’s 3-0 loss against Bournemouth last week, resulting in a one-match suspension for the Portuguese.

Published : Dec 17, 2023 21:01 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United looks dejected following the Premier League match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford on December 09, 2023 in Manchester, England.
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United looks dejected following the Premier League match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford on December 09, 2023 in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United looks dejected following the Premier League match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford on December 09, 2023 in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes will not be available for selection for its Premier League clash against arch-rival Liverpool on Sunday.

FOLLOW: Liverpool vs Manchester United live updates

This is because Fernandes picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in Man United’s 3-0 loss against Bournemouth last week. He was booked for dissent with five minutes left of regulation time. A fifth yellow card means that the Portuguese will have to serve a one-match suspension.

Fernandes has scored three Premier League goals this season and has bagged the same number of assists.

