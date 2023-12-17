Why is Bruno Fernandes not playing for Manchester United against Liverpool in Premier League?

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes will not be available for selection for its Premier League clash against arch-rival Liverpool on Sunday.

This is because Fernandes picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in Man United’s 3-0 loss against Bournemouth last week. He was booked for dissent with five minutes left of regulation time. A fifth yellow card means that the Portuguese will have to serve a one-match suspension.

Fernandes has scored three Premier League goals this season and has bagged the same number of assists.