Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE Updates, Premier League 2023-24: LIV 0-0 MNU, Onana denies Virgil van Dijk from close range

LIV vs MNU: Live coverage of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United from Merseyside, England.

Updated : Dec 17, 2023 22:33 IST

Team Sportstar
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - December 9, 2023 Manchester United's Scott McTominay reacts
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - December 9, 2023 Manchester United's Scott McTominay reacts | Photo Credit: MOLLY DARLINGTON
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - December 9, 2023 Manchester United's Scott McTominay reacts | Photo Credit: MOLLY DARLINGTON

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at the Anfield in Liverpool, England.

  • December 17, 2023 22:34
    32’

    Liverpool is dominating the ball but United has managed to keep Klopp’s side at bay. United is looking to find its wide attackers. 

  • December 17, 2023 22:31
    OFFSIDE
    30’

    Nunez is deemed off side by the referee’s assistant. 

  • December 17, 2023 22:29
    CORNER
    28’

    Virgil van Dijk is denied by Onana from the corner. Its another corner. Liverpool keeps the pressure alive. 

  • December 17, 2023 22:28
    CORNER
    27’

    Another corner to Liverpool. Shaw concedes it from Arnold’s cross. 

  • December 17, 2023 22:27
    YELLOW CARD
    26’

    Mainoa gets into the referee’s book for his challenge on Endo. 

  • December 17, 2023 22:27
    26’

    United are committing fouls to break up the Liverpool’s passing moves. United are playing a deep line and looking for counter attacks. 

  • December 17, 2023 22:24
    22’

    Foul on Salah in his own half. United not able to string some passes together despite winning the ball. 

  • December 17, 2023 22:22
    YELLOW CARD
    20’

    Nunez gets the first caution of the match for running into Evans. The Liverpool striker committees a blatant foul on the veteran defender. 

  • December 17, 2023 22:21
    20’

    Garnacho tries to take on Alexander-Arnold and appeals for a foul but the referee says play on. 

  • December 17, 2023 22:19
    CORNER
    18’

    Another corner for Liverpool. United can’t keep hold of the ball at the moment. 

  • December 17, 2023 22:18
    17’

    Salah’s shot is blocked by Shaw. 

  • December 17, 2023 22:17
    CORNER
    16’

    United concedes yet another corner. Its fourth of the night for the hosts. 

  • December 17, 2023 22:16
    15’

    Alexander-Arnold’s cross finds Nunex, who heads it, Onana spills it and Salah can’t follow it up. 

  • December 17, 2023 22:16
    14’

    Alexander-Arnold’s early cross is overcooked and goes out of play. 

  • December 17, 2023 22:14
    13’

    After absorbing early pressure, Man Utd is slowing growing into the game. United’s midfield is trying to keep hold of the ball. 

  • December 17, 2023 22:11
    11’

    Dominik Szoboszlai takes a long range shot, which also travels to the stand. 

  • December 17, 2023 22:11
    10’

    Garnacho’s shot flies to the stand. United are showing attacking prowess. 

  • December 17, 2023 22:09
    8’

    Livepool is looking to put pressure on Onana whenever the United goalkeeper is on the ball. 

  • December 17, 2023 22:07
    6'

    Antony’s shot from the edge of the box is blocked by Tsimikas. Its the visitor’s first attack of the match. 

  • December 17, 2023 22:06
    5’

    Liverpool players are pressing with intent and are absolutely hounding United players. 

  • December 17, 2023 22:05
    CORNER
    3’

    Evan’s is forced to concede another corner for United. The set piece results in another corner. 

  • December 17, 2023 22:04
    2’

    Liverpool has started sharply, it is keeping intense pressure on the visitors in the early moments. 

  • December 17, 2023 22:02
    FREE KICK
    1’

    The hosts gets a free kick, Aenold’s ball is saved by Onana. 

  • December 17, 2023 22:01
    CORNER
    1’

    Liverpool immediately putting United under pressure and gets a corner. 

  • December 17, 2023 22:00
    KICK OFF

    The Northwest Derby between Liverpool and Manchester United is under way. 

  • December 17, 2023 21:56
    Players are in the tunnel

    Players of both sides are ready to enter the pitch. Liverpool in its traditional red kit, while Man Utd is in all white. 

  • December 17, 2023 21:49
    We’re moments away from the start

    Anfield is rocking, we’re just moments away from the start of the Northwest derby. Stay tuned for LIVE updates. 

  • December 17, 2023 21:48
    Liverpool is Anfield ready
  • December 17, 2023 21:42
    United players are getting ready
  • December 17, 2023 21:26
    Erik ten Hag speaks ahead of KICK OFF at Anfield
  • December 17, 2023 21:06
    Why is Bruno Fernandes not playing for Manchester United against Liverpool in Premier League?

    Why is Bruno Fernandes not playing for Manchester United against Liverpool in Premier League?

    Bruno Fernandes picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in Man United’s 3-0 loss against Bournemouth last week, resulting in a one-match suspension for the Portuguese.

  • December 17, 2023 21:01
    Here’s the starting lineup of Manchester United

  • December 17, 2023 21:01
    Presenting Liverpool’s starting XI

  • December 17, 2023 20:52
    Klopp speaks ahead of Man Utd clash

    Liverpool’s massive 7-0 victory over Manchester United at Anfield last season was a once-in-a-lifetime result that will not be repeated but Sunday’s derby promises to be a ‘special’ game, manager Juergen Klopp said.

    Liverpool will not see repeat of ‘freakish’ 7-0 win over Man Utd, says Klopp

    Even the though the Red Devils crashed out of the Champions League earlier in the week, Klopp said United is a stronger team when its back is against the wall.

  • December 17, 2023 20:48
    Anfield is ready for the titanic clash
  • December 17, 2023 20:28
    Relive the rivalry - LIV v MNU
  • December 17, 2023 20:25
    Liverpool vs Man United top 5 goals

    Liverpool vs Man United top 5 goals: From Gerrard’s strike to Mata’s bicycle kick

    From Steven Gerrard’s thunderous strike to Juan Mata’s bicycle kick, here are the top goals in the Liverpool vs Manchester United fixture.

  • December 17, 2023 20:25
    Top five Liverpool vs Manchester United matches in Premier League

    Top five Liverpool vs Manchester United matches in Premier League

    League leader Liverpool takes on Manchester United in its upcoming match at Anfield, on Sunday. Liverpool, buoyed by Jurgen Klopp’s tactical mastery, will lock horns with a beleaguered Manchester United, where Erik ten Hag’s reign is currently under fire.

  • December 17, 2023 20:24
    Man Utd’s injury woes

    Manchester United’s injury woes deepened as head coach Erik Ten Hag revealed that Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial will be unavailable for its Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday.

    Read the full injury update here
  • December 17, 2023 20:24
    Form guide - LIV v MUN

    Liverpool: W-W-W-D-W


    Manchester United: L-W-L-W-W

  • December 17, 2023 20:22
    Key numbers

    Liverpool is unbeaten in the Premier League home games against Manchester United (W4, D3), winning the last two with an aggregate of 11-0. 

    Man Utd has failed to score in its last four matches against Liverpool at Anfield.

    This is the 33rd meeting between these two sides, the joint most in Premier League history (Chelsea vs Liverpool). 

    This fixture has produced a total of 17 Premier League red cards - only games between Everton and Liverpool have seen more.

    Liverpool has earned a league-high 18 points from losing positions this season.

  • December 17, 2023 20:17
    Liverpool vs Manchester United head-to-head record

    Liverpool vs Manchester United head-to-head record: Red Devils lead in Premier League wins

    In the Premier League, both sides have met 62 times, out of which Man United has won 29 times compared to Liverpool’s 19. 14 matches have ended in a draw.

  • December 17, 2023 20:17
    Where to watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League?

    The Premier League 2023-24 match between Liverpool vs Manchester United will be live telecast on the Star Sports network TV Channel in India. 

    The match will also be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar for subscribers in India.

  • December 17, 2023 20:17
    When will the Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match start?

    The Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League 2023-24 match will kick off at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

  • December 17, 2023 20:17
    Preview

    League leader Liverpool takes on Manchester United in its upcoming match at Anfield, on Sunday. Liverpool, buoyed by Jurgen Klopp’s tactical mastery, will lock horns with a beleaguered Manchester United, where Erik ten Hag’s reign is currently under fire.

    United could hardly be heading to Anfield at a lower ebb after a humiliating 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth and then a meek 1-0 loss at home to Bayern Munich that condemned Erik Ten Hag’s side to a European exit.

    While United has lost half of its 24 games in all competitions this season, Liverpool has moved to the top of the table, even if it has not been completely convincing.

    Derbies, however, can be unpredictable, and United has made a habit under Ten Hag of answering a crisis with a strong performance, although to add to its problems on Sunday, captain Bruno Fernandes is suspended.

    Liverpool, which was set to rest many players for Thursday’s Europa League game at Union Saint-Gilloise, also has injury worries, though, with Joel Matip having undergone knee surgery and doubts over the availability of midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

    Liverpool will likely have been knocked off its perch by the time it kicks off with second-placed Arsenal at home to Brighton and Hove Albion and third-placed Aston Villa at Brentford earlier on Sunday.

    Read the full preview here.
  • December 17, 2023 20:17
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at the Anfield in Liverpool, England. 

    League leader Liverpool takes on Manchester United in its upcoming match at Anfield, on Sunday. Liverpool, buoyed by Jurgen Klopp’s tactical mastery, will lock horns with a beleaguered Manchester United, where Erik ten Hag’s reign is currently under fire.

    Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates from the NorthWest Derby. 

