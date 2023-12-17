Key numbers

Liverpool is unbeaten in the Premier League home games against Manchester United (W4, D3), winning the last two with an aggregate of 11-0.

Man Utd has failed to score in its last four matches against Liverpool at Anfield.

This is the 33rd meeting between these two sides, the joint most in Premier League history (Chelsea vs Liverpool).

This fixture has produced a total of 17 Premier League red cards - only games between Everton and Liverpool have seen more.

Liverpool has earned a league-high 18 points from losing positions this season.