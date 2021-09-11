Borussia Dortmund comes from behind thrice to beat Leverkusen 4-3

Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund came from behind three times to beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-3 in a thrilling Bundesliga game on Saturday.

MATCH CENTRE

Both teams already had — along with Bayern Munich — the best attacks in the league (nine goals from three games), so needed no encouragement to push forward.

Leverkusen opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Paulinho played Florian Wirtz through and the 18-year-old Germany forward tucked his shot inside the right post. Dortmund kept pushing, however. Haaland finally equalised in the 37th with a header to Thomas Meunier’s cross.

Jude Bellingham’s goal two minutes later for Dortmund was ruled out by VAR for a foul by Mahmoud Dahoud in the build-up.

ALSO READ - Pele making 'satisfactory recovery' in intensive care

Bellingham went close shortly afterward and Leverkusen struck on a counter-attack before the break. Wirtz set up Patrik Schick to score in off the far post before the break. Brandt equalised right after it, somehow controlling Haaland’s poor pass at pace before blasting the ball high into the roof of the net.

PURE entertainment

Airling Haaland

Florian Wirtz toe-poke #B04BVB had it all



If you watch one thing today make sure it is this #Bundesliga classic! pic.twitter.com/5rJYu3wcQg — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) September 11, 2021

But Moussa Diaby fired Leverkusen back in front in the 55th with a crisp shot from distance inside the right post. He missed the ball with his first attempt, then made up for it with his next.

Meunier was fortunate to escape a second yellow card after going head-to-head with Wirtz, who was booked. Guerreiro equalised with a brilliant free-kick inside the top right corner the 71st, and Haaland got the winner from the penalty spot in the 77th.

Odilon Kossounou conceded the spot-kick after a VAR intervention for catching Marco Reus in the face with his hand as he tried to shield the ball.

Wolfsburg maintained its perfect start to the season by winning at promoted Greuther Fürth 2-0, Mainz won at Hoffenheim 2-0, Cologne drew in Freiburg 1-1, and Union Berlin drew with Augsburg 0-0.

Leipzig hosted Bayern Munich late in a clash between last season’s top two.