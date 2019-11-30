Football EURO 2020 draw: Portugal, France, Germany drawn in Group F Follow the updates and coverage of the EURO 2020 group stage draw held in Bucharest. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 30 November, 2019 23:40 IST The EURO 2020 grpup stage draw is being held in Bucharest. - REUTERS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 30 November, 2019 23:40 IST Welcome to Sportstar's updates and coverage of the EURO 2020 group stage draw held in Bucharest. Group AGroup BGroup CGroup DGroup EGroup FTurkeyDenmarkNetherlandsEnglandSpainPlayoff A (Iceland, Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary)ItalyFinlandUkraineCroatiaSwedenPortugalWalesBelgiumAustriaPlayoff C (Scotland Israel, Norway and Serbia)PolandFranceSwitzerlandRussiaPlayoff D (Georgia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Belarus)Czech RepublicPlayoff B (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Slovakia, Ireland)Germany And that's the end of the EURO draw. Finland is drawn in Group B. Playoff winner B (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Slovakia, Ireland) is the last team to be drawn for the evening and they will automatically be drawn to Group E.Direct qualifier Wales is drawn as A3 side. Playoff D (One of Georgia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Belarus) winner in Group C. Playoff winner C (Scotland, Israel, Norway and Serbia) is drawn in Group D. He draws the playoff winner A (Iceland, Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary) and it will be allocated as F1. Gulp. Good luck to that team.Iker Casillas will make the draw from Pot 4. GROUP OF DEATH KLAXONN! EURO 2016 champion Portugal is drawn in the same group as France and Germany!Denmark is drawn as B1. Sweden is drawn out by Phillip Lahm and the room erupts in laughter for some reason. It means Sweden will join Spain, and renew their rivalry from the qualifying.Turkey is placed as A1 and Turkey vs Italy will be the opening game of EURO 2020. Austria joins Group C as the third placed team, while Czech Republic is placed in D4.Pot 3 drawPoland is placed E3. Runner-up from 2016 France is F3 alongside Germany.Switzerland will be in position A4. Netherlands will be in position C1, joining Ukraine. Russia is placed B4. Croatia is joining England as D2.Now for teams from Pot 2Three-time winner Germany is placed fourth in Group F. Belgium is B3. England is D1. Italy is A2. Ukraine is drawn first by former Italy striker Francesso Totti. And they will be placed the second team in Group C. Spain, one of the host with Bilbao, will be paced as team number one in Group E. Pot 120 teams have already qualified for the finals of the Euro 2020. Four teams will qualify through the play-offs.Pot 1Pot 2Pot 3 Pot 4EnglandFrancePortugal WalesGermanyPolandTurkeyFinlandSpainSwitzerlandDenmarkPlayoff AUkraineCroatiaAustriaPlayoff BBelgium NetherlandsSwedenPlayoff CItalyRussiaCzech RepublicPlayoff D