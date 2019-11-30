EURO 2020 draw: Portugal, France, Germany drawn in Group F

Welcome to Sportstar's updates and coverage of the EURO 2020 group stage draw held in Bucharest.

Group A Group B Group C Group D Group E Group F Turkey Denmark Netherlands England Spain Playoff A (Iceland, Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary) Italy Finland Ukraine Croatia Sweden Portugal Wales Belgium Austria Playoff C (Scotland Israel, Norway and Serbia) Poland France Switzerland Russia Playoff D (Georgia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Belarus) Czech Republic Playoff B (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Slovakia, Ireland) Germany

And that's the end of the EURO draw.

Finland is drawn in Group B. Playoff winner B (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Slovakia, Ireland) is the last team to be drawn for the evening and they will automatically be drawn to Group E.

Direct qualifier Wales is drawn as A3 side. Playoff D (One of Georgia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Belarus) winner in Group C. Playoff winner C (Scotland, Israel, Norway and Serbia) is drawn in Group D.

He draws the playoff winner A (Iceland, Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary) and it will be allocated as F1. Gulp. Good luck to that team.

Iker Casillas will make the draw from Pot 4.

GROUP OF DEATH KLAXONN! EURO 2016 champion Portugal is drawn in the same group as France and Germany!

Denmark is drawn as B1. Sweden is drawn out by Phillip Lahm and the room erupts in laughter for some reason. It means Sweden will join Spain, and renew their rivalry from the qualifying.

Turkey is placed as A1 and Turkey vs Italy will be the opening game of EURO 2020. Austria joins Group C as the third placed team, while Czech Republic is placed in D4.

Pot 3 draw

Poland is placed E3. Runner-up from 2016 France is F3 alongside Germany.

Switzerland will be in position A4. Netherlands will be in position C1, joining Ukraine. Russia is placed B4. Croatia is joining England as D2.

Now for teams from Pot 2

Three-time winner Germany is placed fourth in Group F. Belgium is B3. England is D1. Italy is A2.

Ukraine is drawn first by former Italy striker Francesso Totti. And they will be placed the second team in Group C. Spain, one of the host with Bilbao, will be paced as team number one in Group E.

Pot 1

20 teams have already qualified for the finals of the Euro 2020. Four teams will qualify through the play-offs.