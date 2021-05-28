Euro 2020: Turkey beats Azerbaijan 2-1 in build-up friendly

Turkey beat Azerbaijan 2-1 with goals from Halil Dervisoglu and Kaan Ayhan in an international friendly on Thursday as it built on its preparations for the Euro 2020 tournament.

Midfielder Emin Mahmudov gave the visitor a surprise lead in the 28th minute, running into the penalty area onto a cross from the right-wing and firing a shot into the left corner beyond goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

Playing in Alanya on Turkey's Mediterranean coast, Turkey pulled level from a free-kick six minutes later thanks to a glancing header from striker Dervisoglu.

Ayhan put the home side ahead from a corner in the 44th minute, tapping the ball in from close range as the ball saved by the Azeri goalkeeper Emil Balayev fell into his path.

Turkey faces Italy, Wales and Switzerland in Group A at the June 11-July 11 Euros, led by captain Burak Yilmaz who played a key role in Lille winning its first Ligue 1 title in 10 years this season.

Turkey coach Senol Gunes is looking to repeat the success of his 2002 World Cup campaign when he led the team to an unexpected third-place finish.