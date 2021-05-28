Football Football Euro 2020: Turkey beats Azerbaijan 2-1 in build-up friendly Goals from Halil Dervisoglu and Kaan Ayhan helped Turkey to a 2-1 win on Thursday as it builds on towards the Euro 2020 tournament next month. Reuters 28 May, 2021 09:55 IST Turkey coach Senol Gunes is looking to repeat the success of his 2002 World Cup campaign, when he led the team to an unexpected third-place finish. (Representative Image) - Getty Images Reuters 28 May, 2021 09:55 IST Turkey beat Azerbaijan 2-1 with goals from Halil Dervisoglu and Kaan Ayhan in an international friendly on Thursday as it built on its preparations for the Euro 2020 tournament.Midfielder Emin Mahmudov gave the visitor a surprise lead in the 28th minute, running into the penalty area onto a cross from the right-wing and firing a shot into the left corner beyond goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.Playing in Alanya on Turkey's Mediterranean coast, Turkey pulled level from a free-kick six minutes later thanks to a glancing header from striker Dervisoglu. Euro 2020: Countries with the most number of European Championship titles Euro 2020: Top five goalscorers of the European Championships European Championships: Hat-tricks in the tournament European Championships: Fastest goals in the tournament Ayhan put the home side ahead from a corner in the 44th minute, tapping the ball in from close range as the ball saved by the Azeri goalkeeper Emil Balayev fell into his path.Turkey faces Italy, Wales and Switzerland in Group A at the June 11-July 11 Euros, led by captain Burak Yilmaz who played a key role in Lille winning its first Ligue 1 title in 10 years this season.Turkey coach Senol Gunes is looking to repeat the success of his 2002 World Cup campaign when he led the team to an unexpected third-place finish. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.