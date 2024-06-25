MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024 Group C qualification scenarios: Denmark, Slovenia or Serbia, who needs what to go through to Round of 16?

Current group leader England takes on Slovenia on Tuesday while Denmark and Serbia clash in the other match.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 14:00 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Denmark’s Christian Eriksen.
Denmark’s Christian Eriksen. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen. | Photo Credit: AP

England secured a spot in the last-16 of Euro 2024, after Albania’s 1-0 loss to Spain on Monday, which confirmed at least a third-place finish in Group C.

Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia are still in contention to make it to the knockout stages as they go into the final matchday. Denmark faces Serbia at the Munich Football Arena while England and Slovenia lock horns at the Cologne Stadium.

ALSO READ | Euro 2024: Which teams have already qualified for round of 16?

GROUP C

England leads the standings despite a disappointing 1-1 draw against Denmark. Slovenia and Serbia too played out a tie and stay in the bottom two of the standings. With one match left, all four teams have a chance of making it to the Round of 16.

Team Points Matches Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
England (Q) 4 2 1 1 0 2 1 1
Denmark 2 2 0 2 0 2 2 0
Slovenia 2 2 0 2 0 2 2 0
Serbia 1 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1

How can Denmark qualify for Euro 2024 Round of 16?

If Denmark wins: Denmark will be through to the round of 16 if it beats Serbia

If Denmark draws: If Denmark draws its match against Serbia, it will go through if Slovenia loses to England. If Denmark and Slovenia both draw, they will be split for second and third place by the criteria described below.

How can Slovenia qualify for Euro 2024 Round of 16?

If Slovenia wins: Slovenia will be through to the round of 16 if it beats England. Slovenia will win the group if it wins and Denmark do not.  If Slovenia and Denmark both win, they will be split for first and second place by the criteria described below.

If Slovenia draws: If Slovenia draws its match against England, it will go through if Denmark loses to Serbia. If Slovenia and Denmark both draw, they will be split for second and third place by the criteria described below.

How can Serbia qualify for Euro 2024 Round of 16?

If Serbia wins: Serbia will be through to the round of 16 if it beats Denmark and Slovenia do not beat England.

If Serbia draws: If Serbia draw and Slovenia lose they will be split for third and fourth place by the criteria described below.

Euro 2024 qualification format explained

  • The top two teams from each group will automatically qualify for the Euro 2024 round of 16.
  • Four of the best third-placed teams will also qualify for the knockout stages.

The four best third-placed teams will be decided upon these categories:

  • Higher number of points
  • Superior goal difference
  • Higher number of goals scored
  • Higher number of wins
  • Lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points)
  • Position in the overall European Qualifiers rankings, or if Germany, the host association team, is involved in the comparison, drawing of lots

