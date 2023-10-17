MagazineBuy Print

Moment of silence for Swedish attack victims planned for Tuesday’s games

Tuesday’s five qualifiers feature Finland hosting Kazakhstan, Serbia at home to Montenegro, Denmark visiting San Marino, Italy playing at England, and Malta hosting Ukraine.

Published : Oct 17, 2023 19:46 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku leaves King Baudouin Stadium after play was suspended after a shooting in Brussels, Belgium, October 17, 2023.
Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku leaves King Baudouin Stadium after play was suspended after a shooting in Brussels, Belgium, October 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku leaves King Baudouin Stadium after play was suspended after a shooting in Brussels, Belgium, October 17, 2023.

A moment of silence will be observed ahead of Tuesday’s Euro 2024 qualifying matches in memory of the two Swedish football fans killed in an attack in Brussels, UEFA said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Sweden players take overnight flight home, start returning to clubs after deadly shooting in Belgium

They were fatally shot by a suspected Islamist militant on Monday ahead of Sweden’s qualifying match with Belgium. The game at King Baudouin Stadium, about 5 km from the shootings, was initially suspended and then abandoned at halftime.

Tuesday’s five qualifiers feature Finland hosting Kazakhstan, Serbia at home to Montenegro, Denmark visiting San Marino, Italy playing at England, and Malta hosting Ukraine.

UEFA /

Euro 2024

