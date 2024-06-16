Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Denmark vs Slovenia Group C match?

Denmark takes on Slovenia in the opening encounter of Group C at Euro 2024 at the Stuttgart Arena on Sunday.
The match will be officiated by Sandro Schärer of Switzerland. He will be assisted by countrymen Stephane De Almeida and Bekim Zogaj.
Fedayi San of Switzerland will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). Bartosz Frankowski and Tomasz Kwiatkowski of Poland will be the Assistant Video Assistant Referee 1 and Assistant Video Assistant Referee 2 respectively.
Donatas Rumšas of Lithuania will be the fourth official for the match.
COMPLETE LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR DENMARK VS SLOVENIA
