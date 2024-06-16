MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Denmark vs Slovenia Group C match?

Take a look at the full list of match officials that will take charge of the Denmark vs Slovenia Group C match being played at the Stuttgart Arena.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 07:19 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Denmark takes on Slovenia in the opening encounter of Group C at Euro 2024 at the Stuttgart Arena on Sunday.
Denmark takes on Slovenia in the opening encounter of Group C at Euro 2024 at the Stuttgart Arena on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Denmark takes on Slovenia in the opening encounter of Group C at Euro 2024 at the Stuttgart Arena on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Denmark takes on Slovenia in the opening encounter of Group C at Euro 2024 at the Stuttgart Arena on Sunday.

The match will be officiated by Sandro Schärer of Switzerland. He will be assisted by countrymen Stephane De Almeida and Bekim Zogaj.

Fedayi San of Switzerland will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). Bartosz Frankowski and Tomasz Kwiatkowski of Poland will be the Assistant Video Assistant Referee 1 and Assistant Video Assistant Referee 2 respectively.

PREVIEW | Familiar foes Denmark and Slovenia meet again in Group C opener

Donatas Rumšas of Lithuania will be the fourth official for the match.

COMPLETE LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR DENMARK VS SLOVENIA

Referee: Sandro Schärer (Switzerland)
Assistant referees: Stephane De Almeida (Switzerland) and Bekim Zogaj (Switzerland)
Video assistant referee: Fedayi San (Switzerland)
Assistant Video Assistant Referees: Bartosz Frankowski (Poland) and Tomasz Kwiatkowski (Poland)
Fourth official: Donatas Rumšas (Lithuania)

