Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Poland vs Netherlands Group B match?

The referee for this clash will be Artur Soares Dias, who is a Portuguese football referee who has been a listed international referee for FIFA and UEFA since 2010.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 07:16 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Portuguese referee Artur Soares Dias.
Portuguese referee Artur Soares Dias. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Portuguese referee Artur Soares Dias. | Photo Credit: AFP

Poland and the Netherlands will start their Euro 2024 campaign in a Group D clash at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany on Sunday.

The referee for this clash will be Artur Soares Dias, who is a Portuguese football referee who has been a listed international referee for FIFA and UEFA since 2010.

Soares was appointed by the European football governing body to take charge of the Under-21 Championship play-off match between Italy and Sweden.

He was also in the U20 World Cup in New Zealand in 2015 and refereed the quarterfinal USA vs Serbia.

He also officated in Serbia in U17 Euro and refereeing the semifinal in 2011.

Poland vs Netherlands: Complete list of match officials
Referee: Artur Soares Dias (POR)
Assistant referees: Paulo Soares (POR), Pedro Ribeiro (POR)
Video Assistant referee: Tiago Martins (POR)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee 1: Christian Dingert (GER)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee 2: Marco Fritz (GER)
Fourth official: Marco Fritz (GER)

