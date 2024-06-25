Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the England vs Slovenia Group C match?

England will take on Slovenia in its final match of the Euro 2024 group stage at the Cologne Stadium on Tuesday (June 26, 12:30 AM IST).
Frenchman Clement Turpin will take charge of the match. The 42-year-old refereed five matches across the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, including Brazil’s last-16 victory over South Korea in Qatar. He also handled four group matches at previous Euros in 2016 and the Covid-delayed tournament in 2021.
Nicolas Danos and Benjamin Pages, both from France, will be the assistant referees while Jérôme Brisard will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).
PREVIEW | Lacklustre England must make its presence felt as knockouts beckon
Umut Meler from Turkey will be the fourth official.
FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFCIALS FOR ENGLAND VS SLOVENIA
