Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the England vs Slovenia Group C match?

England will take on Slovenia in its final match of the Euro 2024 group stage at the Cologne Stadium on Tuesday (June 26, 12:30 AM IST).

Frenchman Clement Turpin will take charge of the match. The 42-year-old refereed five matches across the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, including Brazil’s last-16 victory over South Korea in Qatar. He also handled four group matches at previous Euros in 2016 and the Covid-delayed tournament in 2021.

Nicolas Danos and Benjamin Pages, both from France, will be the assistant referees while Jérôme Brisard will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Umut Meler from Turkey will be the fourth official.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFCIALS FOR ENGLAND VS SLOVENIA