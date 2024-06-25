MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the England vs Slovenia Group C match?

Take a look at the full list of match officials for the England vs Slovenia Group C match being played at the Cologne stadium.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 13:45 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Referee Clement Turpin will take charge of the England vs Slovenia Group C match.
Referee Clement Turpin will take charge of the England vs Slovenia Group C match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Referee Clement Turpin will take charge of the England vs Slovenia Group C match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England will take on Slovenia in its final match of the Euro 2024 group stage at the Cologne Stadium on Tuesday (June 26, 12:30 AM IST).

Frenchman Clement Turpin will take charge of the match. The 42-year-old refereed five matches across the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, including Brazil’s last-16 victory over South Korea in Qatar. He also handled four group matches at previous Euros in 2016 and the Covid-delayed tournament in 2021.

Nicolas Danos and Benjamin Pages, both from France, will be the assistant referees while Jérôme Brisard will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

PREVIEW | Lacklustre England must make its presence felt as knockouts beckon

Umut Meler from Turkey will be the fourth official.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFCIALS FOR ENGLAND VS SLOVENIA

Referee: Clement Turpin (France)
Assistant referees: Nicolas Danos (France) and Benjamin Pages (France)
Video Assistant Referee: Jérôme Brisard (France)
Assistant Video Assistant Referees: Willy Delajod (France) and Rob Dieperink (Netherlands)
Fourth official: Umut Meler (Turkey)

