Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk is not playing in the crucial Euro 2024 Group E for Ukraine against Belgium at the MHPArena in Stuttgart.

The 23-year-old winger is not starting the match and is not even in the squad for the match as Serhiy Rebrov’s team take on Domenico Tedesco’s Red Devils.

Coach Serhiy Rebrov has made three changes to his Ukraine team that beat Slovakia, with winger Mykhailo Mudryk out of the squad. Ukraine line up in a 5-3-2 formation, with forward Roman Yaremchuk getting his first start of the tournament.

Even star player Oleksandr Zinchenko is on the bench.

Ukraine’s football association had posted its squad for the Belgium clash, eight hours before kick-off and Mudryk was also part of the lineups post one hour ago.

It is understood that Mudryk became unavailable for selection right prior to the kick-off due to an injury he could have sustained during a gym-session or warm up session.

A similar thing had happened to Casemiro in the FA Cup Final this year when Manchester United had named him in the matchday squad against Manchester City but he was later pulled out because of an injury during the warm up session.

How can Ukraine qualify for the round of 16?

Ukraine plays Belgium, which defeated Romania 2-0 in its previous match. In the final matchday, the following are the scenarios for the the Blue and Yellow to progress:

Scenario 1: Ukraine wins

Ukraine will be through to the round of 16, in the top two, if it beats Belgium, irrespective of what happens in the other match.

Scenario 2: Ukraine draws and Romania/Slovakia win the other match

Ukraine will go to four points and will qualify as a best third-placed team if it draws and the other game is not drawn, as it will have four points while the winner of the other match will qualify as the group-topper.

Scenario 3: Ukraine and Romania draw in their respective matches

If both matches have the same score, or if the game between Belgium and Ukraine is a draw with fewer goals than the one between Slovakia vs Romania, the group ranking would be based on goal difference and goals scored.

That would be done as follows:

Romania

Belgium

Slovakia

Ukraine

If both draws have different scorelines, the following scenarios are anticipated:

If the match between Slovakia and Romania ends as a goalless draw and the one between Belgium and Ukraine ends 1-1 or or any permutation where Belgium scores only one more goal than Romania in its draw, Belgium and Romania would finish as the top two teams from Group E, equal on goal difference and goals scored.

In that case, the head-to-head criteria is reapplied exclusively to those two teams, which would keep Belgium ahead as it beat Romania 2-0.

Slovakia would be third and Ukraine fourth on goal difference.

Scenario 4: Ukraine loses and Slovakia draws with/beats Romania: Ukraine out

Ukraine will be unable to reach the round of 16 if it loses and Slovakia avoids defeat, or if both games are drawn.