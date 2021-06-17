Euro 2020: Coman leaves France's Euro 2020 squad to attend birth of child

France's Kingsley Coman has been granted permission to leave the Euro 2020 squad to attend the birth of his child, the country's football federation (FFF) said on Thursday.

The decision was authorised by coach Didier Deschamps and the federation gave the Bayern Munich winger permission after consultation with governing body UEFA and its COVID cell.

"After consultation with UEFA and the UEFA COVID cell, Didier Deschamps and the Federation authorised Kingsley Coman to join his partner and attend the birth of his child," the FFF said.

RELATED| Swiss goalkeeper leaves Euro 2020 to attend birth of child

"All precautions have been taken, particularly in terms of health," it added

Coman, 25, was an unused substitute in France's 1-0 win over Germany in its Group F opener on Tuesday. The French will next take on Hungary at the Puskas Arena on Saturday.